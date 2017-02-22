Fitness and Weight Loss This 20-minute kettlebell workout will hammer every single muscle

​Go all-in on this total-body workout to build booming shoulders, wheels of steel, and shred fat

Trainer: Alexia Clark, personal trainer at Alexia Fitness in Scottsdale, Arizona

Benefit: When you have less than 30 minutes to hit up a workout, you need something that is going to give you the biggest bang for your buck. This kettlebell workout is the answer.

In just 20 minutes, you'll hammer every muscle from head to toe and seriously rev your metabolism.

Directions: Perform the exercises below in the order listed.

1. Kettlebell split switch curl to press, 60 seconds.

2. Kettlebell staggered kneeling single-arm clean and press to elbow to floor, 30 seconds per side.

3. Kettlebell split hold single-arm high pull, 30 seconds per side.

4. Kettlebell overhead snatch to overhead squat, 60 seconds.

That's 1 round. Do 3 to 5 rounds.