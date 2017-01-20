Fitness and Weight Loss This 15-minute pasta dinner has 29 grams of protein

Shelve the sugary jarred spaghetti sauce and simplify

This recipe is intended to bust every excuse you might have not to cook dinner tonight.

Excuse #1: But I don’t have time.

Do you have 15 minutes? That’s the equivalent of driving to a fast food joint, waiting in line, and then dealing with the remorse afterward. You have the time.

Excuse #2: But I don’t have any of this stuff at home.

Uh, yeah you do. It’s boxed pasta, prepped pesto, canned salmon, and cherry tomatoes. Plus, Parmesan, if you want.

Excuse #3: But I can’t cook.

This recipe is literally as easy as boiling water.

Salmon Pesto Pasta

What You’ll Need

7 oz (about ½ box) whole wheat spaghetti

¼ cup prepared pesto

1 pint cherry tomatoes

2 cans (5 to 6 oz each) salmon in water, drained

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese to taste

How to Make It

In a large pot of boiling, salted water, add the spaghetti. Cook until al dente (about 1 minute less than the package says). Drain. In the same pot, stir the pesto, tomatoes, salmon, and pasta together over medium-low heat until warmed, 2 to 3 minutes. Plate and sprinkle with Parmesan. Feeds 4

Per serving 360 calories, 29g protein, 40g carbs (7g fiber), 11g fat