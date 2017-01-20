Fitness and Weight Loss This 15-minute pasta dinner has 29 grams of protein

It’s boxed pasta, prepped pesto, canned salmon, and cherry tomatoes. Plus, Parmesan, if you want.

  • Published:
(Men's Health)

Shelve the sugary jarred spaghetti sauce and simplify

This recipe is intended to bust every excuse you might have not to cook dinner tonight.

Excuse #1: But I don’t have time.
Do you have 15 minutes? That’s the equivalent of driving to a fast food joint, waiting in line, and then dealing with the remorse afterward. You have the time.

Excuse #2: But I don’t have any of this stuff at home.
Uh, yeah you do. It’s boxed pasta, prepped pesto, canned salmon, and cherry tomatoes. Plus, Parmesan, if you want.

Excuse #3: But I can’t cook.
This recipe is literally as easy as boiling water.

Salmon Pesto Pasta

What You’ll Need

7 oz (about ½ box) whole wheat spaghetti
¼ cup prepared pesto
1 pint cherry tomatoes
2 cans (5 to 6 oz each) salmon in water, drained
Freshly grated Parmesan cheese to taste

How to Make It

In a large pot of boiling, salted water, add the spaghetti. Cook until al dente (about 1 minute less than the package says). Drain. In the same pot, stir the pesto, tomatoes, salmon, and pasta together over medium-low heat until warmed, 2 to 3 minutes. Plate and sprinkle with Parmesan. Feeds 4

Per serving 360 calories, 29g protein, 40g carbs (7g fiber), 11g fat

