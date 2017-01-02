Fitness and Weight Loss :  The Rock’s Christmas cheat meal: A ton of French toast and apple pie

See the feast the ‘bald, tattooed version of Jabba the Hutt’ ate on Sunday

We mere men don’t have much in common with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a 6’5”, 245-pound wrestler-turned-mega movie star that looks like he was beamed in from a planet full of bald Samoan beasts.

But just like Johnson, you probably worked extra hard in the gym last week so you could make room for an epic, guilt-free Christmas feast on Sunday. Only while you were piling second helpings of ham and mashed potatoes onto your plate, Johnson was shoveling pounds of pie onto his.

In an Instagram photo posted yesterday, Johnson detailed his mouthwatering holiday cheat meal: eight slices of sourdough French toast topped with “loads of apple pie.”

“Sat on the couch like the big, brown, bald tattooed glutinous version of Jabba the Hutt and watched The Force Awakens again,” Johnson wrote. “It was my Christmas gift to myself and I want everyone out there to remember one of our golden rules during the holidays: ‘Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself.’”

Amen. There’s no telling what kind of gargantuan cheat meal Johnson has planned for New Year’s Eve, but you better run to your local bakery before he snatches up all the pies.