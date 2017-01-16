Fitness and Weight Loss The 4-minute burpee workout

Burpees are one of the best total-body exercises. Combine them with bear crawls, and you’ll build strength and stability in your arms

  Published:
Get ready for one of the toughest fitness challenges of your life

Trainer: Jeremy Scott, trainer at Jeremy Scott Fitness in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Benefit: Burpees are one of the best total-body exercises, Scott says. Combine them with bear crawls, and you’ll build strength and stability in your arms, chest, core and lower body. The lateral-movement aspect of this workout also promotes mobility and coordination, he adds.

Directions:

Do lateral burpees for 30 seconds.

Do lateral bear crawls for 30 seconds.

That’s 1 round. Do 4 rounds.

