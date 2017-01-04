Fitness and Weight Loss The 12-minute leg workout you can do at home

Each stance works your lower-body muscles in a slightly different way for a more complete workout.

  • Published:
The 12-minute leg workout you can do at home play

The 12-minute leg workout you can do at home

(Men's Health)

Fitness and Weight Loss Where to start when you want to get back in shape
Guy Smarts This is how easy it is to get hooked on painkillers
Guy Smarts Gene-editing could wipe out geniuses
Guy Smarts The 4 most expensive ways to spend new year’s eve
Odd Enough Why you might be able to get a tax break for working out
Fitness and Weight Loss The ultimate arm workout only takes 12 minutes
Relationship Tips Emotional affairs: What are they?
Relationship Tips How to keep sex hot when you've been together forever

No equipment needed

You don’t need loaded barbells for a great leg workout. Case in point: This lower-body routine, inspired by the Men’s Health METASHRED EXTREME fitness program, uses just your bodyweight.

The complex has you mix between three different squat stances: parallel, staggered, and split. In terms of difficulty, parallel is the easiest, split is the hardest, and staggered is right in the middle.

Each stance works your lower-body muscles in a slightly different way for a more complete workout. And mixing between stances allows you to work your legs and hips continuously for 3 straight minutes—that gives you a serious muscle and heart pump that will melt fat like crazy!

Here’s how it works:

Perform each move in the order shown for 30 seconds each, with little to no rest between exercises:

  1. Parallel squat

  2. Staggered squat, left leg forward

  3. Split squat, left leg forward

  4. Parallel squat

  5. Staggered squat, right leg forward

  6. Split squat, right leg forward

Rest 1 minute. That’s 1 round. Do 3 to 5 total rounds.

For more metabolic bodybuilding routines like this and to get back in shape for the New Year, check out the METASHRED EXTREME body transformation program from Men’s Health!

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Oddly True The science behind why only one nostril clogs when you’re sickbullet
2 Relationship Tips How to keep sex hot when you've been together foreverbullet
3 Fitness and Weight Loss 22 metabolic moves that will get you...bullet

Men's Health

bi tri beatdown exercise
Fitness and Weight Loss Where to start when you want to get back in shape
the best way to make stir fry
Guy Smarts The best way to make stir-fry
This woman is determined to marry this robot
Odd Enough This woman is determined to marry this robot
Gene-editing could wipe out geniuses
Guy Smarts Gene-editing could wipe out geniuses