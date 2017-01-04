Fitness and Weight Loss The 12-minute leg workout you can do at home

No equipment needed

You don’t need loaded barbells for a great leg workout. Case in point: This lower-body routine, inspired by the Men’s Health METASHRED EXTREME fitness program, uses just your bodyweight.

The complex has you mix between three different squat stances: parallel, staggered, and split. In terms of difficulty, parallel is the easiest, split is the hardest, and staggered is right in the middle.

Each stance works your lower-body muscles in a slightly different way for a more complete workout. And mixing between stances allows you to work your legs and hips continuously for 3 straight minutes—that gives you a serious muscle and heart pump that will melt fat like crazy!

Here’s how it works:

Perform each move in the order shown for 30 seconds each, with little to no rest between exercises:

Parallel squat Staggered squat, left leg forward Split squat, left leg forward Parallel squat Staggered squat, right leg forward Split squat, right leg forward

Rest 1 minute. That’s 1 round. Do 3 to 5 total rounds.

For more metabolic bodybuilding routines like this and to get back in shape for the New Year, check out the METASHRED EXTREME body transformation program from Men’s Health!