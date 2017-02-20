Fitness and Weight Loss ​Shred your shoulders and core with this tough 4-move workout

​All you need is your bodyweight and a miniband to build a chiseled upper body

There’s no need for heavy weights with this shoulder shredder. This shoulder- and ab-annihilating workout incorporates a miniband into every movement.

Minibands can help activate muscles that aren’t often recruited during traditional exercise, says Men's Health Fitness Director BJ Gaddour, C.S.C.S.

For example, in handstand shoulder tap used in this workout, adding a miniband hits your lats in an exercise where you otherwise couldn’t. And in the airborne mountain climber, the miniband works the muscles on the sides of your hips.

This workout does double duty, not only hitting your shoulders but putting your abs through the ringer as well.

So grab a miniband and get to work! (For more great workouts like this, check out METASHRED EXTREME, the newest program from Men's Health.)

Perform the exercises below in the order listed for 60 seconds each.

Miniband handstand shoulder tap Miniband plank lateral tap Miniband airborne mountain climber Miniband elevated bicycle bridge

That’s one round. Do 3 to 5 rounds.