Fitness and Weight Loss How to warm up for any workout in 2 minutes

How to warm up for any workout in 2 minutes

This quick and dirty full-body warmup will open up your hips and shoulders, get your core engaged, your blood pumping

  • Published:
This exercise will make your whole body more powerful

This exercise will make your whole body more powerful

(Men's Health)

Prime your muscles and joints for peak performance with this quick and dirty routine

Trainer: Nate Helming, an endurance coach and trainer at San Francisco CrossFit

Benefit: This quick and dirty full-body warmup will open up your hips and shoulders, get your core engaged, your blood pumping, and you ready for anything you want to do without touching a mat, band, foam roller, or any other piece of equipment. 

Directions: Perform the following exercises in the order shown.

1.    Leg swing and reverse lunge, 10 reps per side
2.    Alternating long lunge with elbow touch, 10 reps per side
3.    Downward dog pushup, 10 reps
4.    Plyo spider, 10 reps per side

