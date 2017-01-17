Fitness and Weight Loss How Ed Sheeran lost 50 pounds

The English pop star swapped pizza and beer for daily sprints

Ed Sheeran doesn’t quite fit the mold of your conventional pop star: He’s a tattooed redhead who has veered on the side of pudgy in the past. Despite his unconventional looks, the 25-year-old Englishman can write a mean song, flexing his melodic skills to the tune of three Billboard top-10 hits, two Grammys, and over 3 million albums sold in the U.S. alone.

Now Sheeran has added another impressive number to his résumé: 50. That’s the approximate number of pounds (3.5 stone) the singer has recently shed.

Sheeran told Total Access on Signal 1 Radio that after coming home from months of touring last year, he put on a significant amount of weight. “I didn’t realize how active I was on tour,” Sheeran said. “My diet was pizza and beer, but because I was doing two hours a night I was really in shape. I stopped touring and carried on my diet of pizza and beer. Suddenly I didn’t fit in anything. I was like, ‘All my clothes have shrunk.’”

So Sheeran enlisted the help of his girlfriend, hockey player Cherry Seaborn, to put him on a diet and exercise plan. “I did 10 minutes a day without fail: intervals of 30 seconds and 30 seconds sprinting. The key is to not miss a day, so you don’t have to do an hour,” Sheeran told Total Access.

Sheeran is now down to around 160 pounds, and will no doubt feel lighter on his feet when he sets out on tour in support of his forthcoming album, ÷ (Divide).