Fitness and Weight Loss Death by dumbbell: The ultimate 4-move dumbbell workout

The dumbbell is arguably the most common workout tool that exists, but that doesn't mean your dumbbell workouts have to be boring.

Get more out of your trusty dumbbells and transform your body in the process

In this workout, Alexia Clark, trainer at Alexia-Clark.com, puts a twist on classic moves, such as curls and presses, to enhance core and shoulder stability and carve a sculpted upper body.

The dumbbell row reach targets the back and shoulders, while sneaking in some rotational core work.

By performing a row and fly pattern from a standing position during the dumbbell 2-hand position pull, your shoulders are forced to work against gravity to keep the weight at chest level. This means extra work for your front and lateral delts.

Dumbbell single-arm split-stance rows and presses turn two individual classic upper-body moves into a total-body metabolism-boosting exercise by incorporating a lower-body isometric hold.

The dumbbell circle press will build shoulders of steel by locking your elbows in a fixed position and putting constant tension on your shoulder muscles without the assistance of your triceps.

By keeping your elbows flexed and fixed the entire time, you'll get a lot of bicep action, especially at the bottom of the movement. In other words, your biceps and shoulders will burn like hell.

Directions: Perform the exercises below in the order listed for 40 seconds, resting for 20 seconds between each movement:

  1. Dumbbell row reach

  2. Dumbbell 2-hand position pull

  3. Dumbbell single-arm split-stance row and press

  4. Dumbbell circle press

That's 1 round. Do 3 to 5 rounds.

