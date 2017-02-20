Fitness and Weight Loss Build bulletproof shoulders and awesome abs with this 5-move workout

This workout will not only make your shoulders look great in a T-shirt - it'll make them stronger and healthier, too.

You'll hit your shoulders from every angle for better stability and bigger muscles

It's not uncommon for people - even those who exercise regularly - to have a weak link in their shoulders.

People often spend much of their day hunched forward driving or sitting at their desks, and then they hit the gym to bench or do pushups.

Working the shoulders in only one plane of motion may lead to imbalances and instability in the shoulder, and that may lead to nagging shoulder injuries, says Idalis Velasquez, trainer at ivfitness.com.

This complex will address your shoulders from angles commonly neglected in typical workouts.

The wall walkout, for example, forces you to maintain a strong and stable position in your shoulders and core as you walk your hands from the overhead position to a plank position.

Strengthen and stabilize your shoulder girdle from varying angles and you'll bulletproof your shoulders, adds Velasquez.

You'll also get some serious ab work from core stability and endurance requirements throughout the complex.

Directions: Perform the exercises below in the order listed:

1. Half-kneeling kettlebell press, 10 reps per side

2. Dumbbell snatch, 8 reps per side

Rest for 30 seconds.

3. Wall walkout, 10 reps

4. Miniband lateral bear crawl, 10 reps per side

5. Plate lateral raise, 10 per side

Rest 60 seconds. That's 1 round. Do 3 full rounds.

