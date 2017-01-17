Fitness and Weight Loss Brad Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie is helping him lose weight

Take a cue from Pitt: It’s possible to bounce back from a breakup and come out looking and feeling better than ever.

  • Published:
Brad Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie is helping him lose weight play

Brad Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie is helping him lose weight

(HANDOUT / GETTY IMAGES)

Fitness and Weight Loss How Ed Sheeran lost 50 pounds
Health Tips Why fat guys are more likely to get multiple cancers
Fitness and Weight Loss Here’s what happened when I tried foam rolling for a month
Guy Smarts Why you eat like an animal when you’re drunk
Fitness and Weight Loss This ridiculous-looking fitness trend is surprisingly effective
Health Tips Uh-oh, your salmon might be filled with tapeworms

Here’s proof that something good can actually come out of a breakup

Breakups can go two ways: Your emotional agony can either make you really fat or really fit—and it seems like Brad Pitt isn’t letting his split with Angelina Jolie get to his gut. After making a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes on Sunday—his first major public appearance after Jolie filed for divorce in September—the Moonlight producer showed up on stage looking considerably slimmer.

“He lost a bunch of weight,” a source close to Pitt revealed to Us Weekly. “He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and [he] has a chef making him healthy meals.”  

In addition to changing his eating habits, the Allied actor has also ramped up his exercise routine by heading outside for lots of hikes and walks, the source said. On top of that, he’s pumping more iron through strength training, which is one of the best ways to lose fat.

There’s no denying it: Pitt has had a rough couple of months. He and Jolie have been engaged in a very public custody battle over their six kids, so we have to give him props for finding time for fitness. Going through a breakup while the entire world watches your every move can’t be easy. So take a cue from Pitt: It’s possible to bounce back from a breakup and come out looking and feeling better than ever.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Fitness and Weight Loss The 4-minute burpee workoutbullet
2 Fitness and Weight Loss Why 20 minutes of exercise can be like a drugbullet
3 Relationship and Sex 8 times kids caught their parents doing weird...bullet

Men's Health

How Ed Sheeran lost 50 pounds
Fitness and Weight Loss How Ed Sheeran lost 50 pounds
Boy sells his baseball cards to help his friends fight cancer
Odd Enough Boy sells his baseball cards to help his friends fight cancer
Why fat guys are more likely to get multiple cancers
Health Tips Why fat guys are more likely to get multiple cancers
Uh-oh, your salmon might be filled with tapeworms
Health Tips Uh-oh, your salmon might be filled with tapeworms