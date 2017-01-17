Fitness and Weight Loss Brad Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie is helping him lose weight

Here’s proof that something good can actually come out of a breakup

Breakups can go two ways: Your emotional agony can either make you really fat or really fit—and it seems like Brad Pitt isn’t letting his split with Angelina Jolie get to his gut. After making a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes on Sunday—his first major public appearance after Jolie filed for divorce in September—the Moonlight producer showed up on stage looking considerably slimmer.

“He lost a bunch of weight,” a source close to Pitt revealed to Us Weekly. “He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and [he] has a chef making him healthy meals.”

In addition to changing his eating habits, the Allied actor has also ramped up his exercise routine by heading outside for lots of hikes and walks, the source said. On top of that, he’s pumping more iron through strength training, which is one of the best ways to lose fat.

There’s no denying it: Pitt has had a rough couple of months. He and Jolie have been engaged in a very public custody battle over their six kids, so we have to give him props for finding time for fitness. Going through a breakup while the entire world watches your every move can’t be easy. So take a cue from Pitt: It’s possible to bounce back from a breakup and come out looking and feeling better than ever.