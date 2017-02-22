Fitness and Weight Loss ​7 ladder drills that fry fat and make you a better athlete

The ladder is a great tool for agility-based exercise because it's lightweight, portable, and there are almost endless variations one could perform using it.

These 7 drills aren't for the faint of heart, but challenges are required to make a change if we want to get better, says Hannah Eden, trainer at Pumpfit in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Steady-state cardio has its place in anyone's fitness routine, but if you really want to kick your metabolism into overdrive and incinerate fat, you're going to need to up the intensity of your cardio and conditioning workouts.

The plyometric nature of a movement like the sprawl tuck jump will translate well to sports performance outside of the gym.

Exercises like the lateral bear crawl pounce and plank in-and-out travel will challenge your core endurance.

The various foot drills will test your dexterity and quickness. All these moves will get your heart pumping and enhance your conditioning.

Not only will this workout get you super sweaty and torch fat, it will test your coordination, mind to muscle connection, and overall agility, adds Eden.

This workout is a total package when it comes to conditioning, not only focusing on fat loss, but overall muscle endurance and athleticism that will pay off in the weight room and on the field.

So take your workout to the next level with these ladder drills.