Fitness and Weight Loss ​7 ladder drills that fry fat and make you a better athlete

Prepare to sweat—these moves are going to take your physique and fitness to the next level.

  • Published:
ladder drills play

ladder drills

(Photograph by Men's Health)

Odd Enough What it feels like to experience the most “paralyzing, excruciating, knockout” pain
Odd Enough See who won NASA’s real space poop challenge
Fitness and Weight Loss These 2 Moves Make For the Ultimate Back Workout
Odd Enough ​This chocolate peanut butter parfait is the perfect breakfast
Guy Smarts Important invention: A toilet paper dispenser that also holds your beer
Odd Enough ​This chocolate peanut butter parfait is the perfect breakfast
Relationship And Sex What she really tells her friends about your sex life
Odd Enough Did you know you have two kinds of nose hair?

The ladder is a great tool for agility-based exercise because it's lightweight, portable, and there are almost endless variations one could perform using it.

These 7 drills aren't for the faint of heart, but challenges are required to make a change if we want to get better, says Hannah Eden, trainer at Pumpfit in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Steady-state cardio has its place in anyone's fitness routine, but if you really want to kick your metabolism into overdrive and incinerate fat, you're going to need to up the intensity of your cardio and conditioning workouts.

The plyometric nature of a movement like the sprawl tuck jump will translate well to sports performance outside of the gym.

Exercises like the lateral bear crawl pounce and plank in-and-out travel will challenge your core endurance.

The various foot drills will test your dexterity and quickness. All these moves will get your heart pumping and enhance your conditioning.

Not only will this workout get you super sweaty and torch fat, it will test your coordination, mind to muscle connection, and overall agility, adds Eden.

This workout is a total package when it comes to conditioning, not only focusing on fat loss, but overall muscle endurance and athleticism that will pay off in the weight room and on the field.

So take your workout to the next level with these ladder drills.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Relationship And Sex What she really tells her friends about your sex lifebullet
2 Relationships and Sex 7 sex positions women want you to stop asking forbullet
3 Relationships and Sex Would you blast your penis with liquid...bullet

Men's Health

Home cooking
Health Tips This eating trick may slow down aging
Athlete gum
Fitness and Weight Loss ​Athletes are chewing caffeinated gum now
Sleeplessness
Health Tips The nighttime habit that can make you sick
Mediteranean diet
Fitness and Weight Loss This diet can actually remove cholesterol from your body