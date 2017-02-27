Fitness and Weight Loss 4 landmine exercises that will chisel your entire body

​Here's a dynamic workout that will light up your core and legs with a single piece of equipment

Lurking in most gyms, usually tucked away by the power racks, is a cylindrical piece of steel attached to a base called a landmine.

Slip in a barbell and it becomes a versatile, weighted object with a fixed pivot point that makes for challenging and functional workouts.

Check out the video above for four awesome ways to use it in your workouts: Each exercise has incredible core stability benefits, says Alexia Clark, a trainer based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The landmine mountain climber is a killer abs move that forces you to stabilize your core as you roll the landmine back and forth.

That back and forth motion targets the hip flexors, which aids in building a stronger core.

The landmine single-leg squat will blast your abs and quads.

The landmine single-arm upright pivot squat to press provides some rotational core work in addition to the total-body benefits of the squat to press.

Finally, the landmine shuffle press will jack up your heart rate and—you guessed it—smoke your legs and shoulders.

Your gams and abs will feel like jello by the time you're done, but they definitely won't look like it!

Directions: Perform the exercises below in the order listed:

Landmine mountain climber, 30 seconds per side Landmine pistol squat, 15 seconds per side Landmine single-arm upright pivot squat to press, 15 seconds per side Landmine shuffle squat to press, 60 seconds

That's 1 round. Do 3 rounds with as little rest as possible.