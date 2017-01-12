Fitness and Weight Loss 11 drills that will make you a faster runner

Do these before your next run to leave your competitors in the dust

Trainer: Idalis Velazquez, a Miami-based personal trainer and founder of I.V. Fitness.

Benefit: Each of these drills improves your running form and efficiency. Combine them to supercharge your speed and acceleration, Velazquez says.

Directions:

Perform at least 4 of these exercises to warm up. Do 2 sets of 30 yards each.

A-skip B-skip Straight legs High knees Fast legs Power skips Backward running Single-leg bounding

Perform each of these 3 exercises. Do 2 sets of 20 yards each.