Fitness and Weight Loss 11 drills that will make you a faster runner

Each of these drills improves your running form and efficiency. Combine them to supercharge your speed and acceleration

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to run on the treadmill and not want to die, according to the guy who just ran 50 miles on one play

How to run on the treadmill and not want to die, according to the guy who just ran 50 miles on one

(Anthony Otero)

Odd Enough ‘Tree Man’ has surgery to remove bark-like warts on his hands
Health Tips The gross side effect of smoking too much pot
Guy Smarts How to quit smoking by 3 former smokers
Fitness and Weight Loss Is Being a ‘Weekend Warrior’ Actually Good For You?
Guy Smarts You’ll soon be able to brew your own beer, in your kitchen
Fitness and Weight Loss Doing 1 weeks exercise in 1 or 2 days would make you live longer
Guy Smarts 27 life tips from kids that are smarter than us

Do these before your next run to leave your competitors in the dust

Trainer: Idalis Velazquez, a Miami-based personal trainer and founder of I.V. Fitness.

Benefit: Each of these drills improves your running form and efficiency. Combine them to supercharge your speed and acceleration, Velazquez says.

Directions:

Perform at least 4 of these exercises to warm up. Do 2 sets of 30 yards each.

  1. A-skip

  2. B-skip

  3. Straight legs

  4. High knees

  5. Fast legs

  6. Power skips

  7. Backward running

  8. Single-leg bounding

Perform each of these 3 exercises. Do 2 sets of 20 yards each.

  1. Pushup start

  2. Mountain climber start

  3. Rolling start

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Fitness and Weight Loss Your shoulders and biceps will be on fire after...bullet
2 Fitness and Weight Loss A new twist on the best upper-body exercise...bullet
3 Fitness and Weight Loss This 9-minute workout burns fat and rocks...bullet

Men's Health

‘Tree Man’ has surgery to remove bark-like warts on his hands
Odd Enough ‘Tree Man’ has surgery to remove bark-like warts on his hands
27 life tips from kids that are smarter than us
Guy Smarts 27 life tips from kids that are smarter than us
The gross side effect of smoking too much pot
Health Tips The gross side effect of smoking too much pot
How to quit smoking by 3 former smokers
Guy Smarts How to quit smoking by 3 former smokers