Guy Smarts Important invention: A toilet paper dispenser that also holds your beer

Because you don't know true joy until you've had a toilet beer.

Here at Men’s Health, we’re big fans of beer, and even bigger fans of enjoying our beer in unconventional places. Don’t get us wrong: It’s plenty nice to drink beer in a bar, brewery, or basement.

It’s just even nicer to sip your suds in locations and situations that don’t immediately jump out as all that accommodating for boozin’, but after some time turn out to be exactly what you needed. We’ve already extolled the virtues of having a beer in the shower—the best possible place to do so—but another great spot is just a few feet away from your shower, on the toilet, while you’re doing your business.

The good people behind the Etsy shop SOLIDink3d recognize this, too, which is why they’ve fashioned a toilet paper holder with a slot that can fit your beer can. But lest you think this ingenious invention is just for beers, SOLIDink3d—maybe the ‘3’ is supposed to be an ‘e,’ but the world may never know—has also left room for a standard wine glass. Because if there’s anything classier than drinking wine, it’s drinking wine while simultaneously passing a gnarly bowel movement. Each unit sells for $20, but hurry up, because we’ve already bought a bunch of these for the Men’s Health bathrooms.

