​A simple nasal swab might detect the deadliest form of cancer

Detect Lung Cancer

Lung cancer kills more people than any other form of cancer, and early detection is particularly vital.

Many current and former smokers undergo CT scans to pick up small lesions that can point to cancer, but the tests also pick up false negatives.

Now, researchers from Boston University Medical Center have discovered that a nasal swab can pick up genetic changes that signal lung cancer. Eventually, the technology may be used as a mass screening tool, the researchers say.

Crank the Tunes

Your music really can affect your mood: Listening to happy or peaceful music can help trigger positive memories, while scary or sad music triggers negative memories from your past, researchers from McGill University discovered.

Don’t Short Out Your Heart

People with pacemakers may need to be careful around their home electronics, researchers reported in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation.

The electromagnetic field around thinks like household appliances, electronic tools, and entertainment electronics may interfere with pacemakers, causing bradycardia, or a slow heart rate.

In many cases, holding the device 12 inches or more away can limit the interference, but further measures may be need to protect against items with stronger electromagnetic fields.

Get Out the Tissues

The warm temperatures this winter could spell trouble for allergy sufferers. Warm Februaries typically mean spring pollen season comes earlier, Philly.com reports.

Tree pollen usually comes first, followed by grass pollen. If warm temperatures continue, you might want to ask your doctor about starting your allergy meds now, rather than waiting until mid-March.

Still, it’s possible that a late snow can derail the earlier start.

Slather On Sunscreen

No, your natural tan won’t protect against sunburn.

Researchers discovered that people who identify as non-white are at risk of sunburn—but may think they’re resistant to the sun’s effects due to their darker skin, according to a study in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.