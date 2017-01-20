Zakzaky We can’t release Shiite leader – Presidency

The Presidency has said that it cannot release the leader of the Shiite Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky despite a court order to that effect.

This was disclosed to journalists in Abuja by a top presidency source, who chose to remain anonymous, on Thursday, January 19.

“The major constitutional policy objective of government as stated in section 14 (2) (b) is public and not individual security. The issue of the release of Zakzaky is not exclusively legal. It has security and public interest as against individual interest undertone,” the source said according to Daily Trust.

“Public interest and national security implications must be factored into consideration in line with international practices that conventionally place national security and public interest above any other individual claim of right.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is looking into the case with the public and security interest dimensions into consideration,” he added.

The Abuja Federal High Court, on December 2, ordered the immediate release of Zakzaky.

Presiding judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole also instructed the Department of State Services (DSS) to pay the sum of N50 million to Zakzaky and his wife as compensation.

The Presidency source however said that Zakzaky’s wife wasn’t being held by security agencies but was simply keeping her husband company in detention.