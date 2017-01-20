Yemi Osinbajo VP returns to Abuja, heads to Ibadan on official engagements

The Vice-President, currently acting in place of President Buhari, will be heading to Ibadan for official engagements.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
His Excellency Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the World Economic Forum in Dovas, Switzerland on 17th January 2017. play

His Excellency Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the World Economic Forum in Dovas, Switzerland on 17th January 2017.

(Novo Isioro)

Buhari President's vacation is poor timing and irresponsible
Buhari Nigerians criticize President over 10-day UK vacation
Buhari Real reason President is taking leave from work
Buhari ‘I’m going on a short medical vacation,’ President says
Buhari President will go on 10-day leave from January 23
Osinbajo VP attends World Economic Forum in Davos [PHOTOS]
Osinbajo Pipeline reportedly set ablaze in Delta hours after VP's visit
Osinbajo VP heads to Davos for World Economic Forum

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday night returned to Abuja after a successful official engagements in Davos, Switzerland, where he participated in this year’s World Economic Forum.

Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice-President, confirmed this development in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the Vice-President would be heading to Ibadan for official engagements in Oyo state.

The statement read: “Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo back in Abuja, last night, heads to Ibadan this morning for some engagements & expected back in the office.

“Work of Change always in mind.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday left Abuja for the United Kingdom on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who said this in a statement, on Thursday, revealed that “the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President’’.

He said that President Buhari was expected to resume work on Feb. 6, 2017.

“During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

“In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, have been duly communicated,’’ he added.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 IDP Camp Bombing How NAF dropped bombs on us - Survivors recountbullet
2 Nigerian Military Nigerian troops, warship sail to Gambia to remove...bullet
3 Boko Haram Dear Buhari, we want Shekau's head on a platterbullet

Local

Ibraheem El Zakzaky
Zakzaky We can’t release Shiite leader – Presidency
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has denied that his government was corrupt and contested his successor Muhammadu Buhari's claim that he inherited a "virtually empty" treasury
Goodluck Jonathan 3 important things ex-president said in letter to Donald Trump
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari Donald Trump didn’t shun President – Garba Shehu
Former president, Goodluck Jonathan
Donald Trump Goodluck Jonathan writes U.S President-elect