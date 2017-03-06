Yahaya Bello Kogi Governor mourns death of ex Daily Times MD

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has said that the death of Adinoyi-Ojo, who he described as a veteran journalist, as a big loss to the government and people of the state.

Bello, in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Petra Akinti-Onyegbule, said that he was particularly sad that Adinoyi-Ojo’s death came at a time the state needed the services of the late media executive.

He, however, commended Adinoyi-Ojo’s contributions to journalism profession, saying that the deceased departed the world with good character, integrity, honour and intellectual sagacity.

The governor prayed God to grant the reposed soul of the departed journalist eternal rest.

He urged members of deceased’s family, friends, relations and colleagues to be consoled that Adinoyi-Ojo lived a worthy life and left indelible marks in the sand of time.

A former Managing Director of the Daily Times of Nigeria Plc, Dr Onukaba Adinoyi-Ojo, was on Monday buried in Oboroke-Ihima, ancestral home in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi.

Adinoyi –Ojo, who died on Sunday evening was buried according to Muslim rites at about 5.30 p.m, followed by special Islamic prayer presided over by the Chief Imam of Ebiraland Alhaji Musa Galadima.

Adinoyi-Ojo, 57, was hit by an oncoming vehicle while running to nearby bush to avoid armed robbery attack at a spot in Igbara-Oke, Ondo State.

The former journalist died on the spot and his corpse was later deposited at a morgue in Akure.

He was said to be returning from Abeokuta to Abuja where he had gone to grace the inauguration of a library built by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

His journalism career took a turning point in 1984 as aviation correspondent to the Guardian newspaper when he scooped the importation of 53 suite cases.

The suits, believed to be loaded with millions of naira notes, were brought in violation of a ban placed on importation of naira notes from abroad.

He later served as the Special Assistant on media to the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Adinoyi-Ojo was also an aspirant during the 2015 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He is survived by a wife, Memunat and three children.

The burial was attended by dignitaries, relations, friends, colleagues and government officials, including the Director-General, the state Bureau of Information and youth mobilisation, Alhaji Abdulmalik Abdulkarim.