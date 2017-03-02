Xenophobic Attacks Militants threaten to bomb MTN, Shoprite, other SA businesses

A group of Niger Delta militants has threatened to blow up the offices of South African businesses in Nigeria due to the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in SA.

The businesses named include telecommunications giant, MTN, Multichoice and Shoprite.

The militants also urged the government to shut down the companies within one month.

The threat was contained in a letter addressed to the Office of the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria in Abuja.

The letter, which was obtained by Punch, reads in part:

“Arising from the joint meeting of the Niger Delta Watchdogs, Niger Delta Volunteers and Niger Delta Strike Force, held today (Wednesday) in Port Harcourt, we condemn the recent attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.”

“We want to state that the recent attacks (on Nigerians in South Africa) will mark the end of this nonsense because we will not fold our arms and allow this to continue. We, therefore, call on the Nigerian Government to immediately close down all the businesses owned by South Africans in Nigeria.

“Failure to close down these companies within one month, we shall mobilise in full force and commence massive attacks on the above-mentioned South African-owned investments in Nigeria. We shall also make sure that all MTN masts and offices are brought down to naught.

“We shall strike any property and persons from South Africa within our reach; we will bring down Multichoice (DSTV), Shoprite and others. We will not fold our arms and watch you (South Africans) slaughter our people like chickens for no just cause.

“We are fully prepared; our professional fighters are already strategizing, South Africans must be crushed in Nigeria; our people must be free from these wicked agents. How can you explain a situation where the police clobbered defenceless Nigerian citizens to death without any provocation?”

Other South African companies named by the militants are Eskom Nigeria, South African Breweries (SAB Miller), Umgeni Water, Refresh Product, LTA Construction and Protea Hotels.