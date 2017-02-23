Nigerian students have asked South African companies, MTN, DSTV and others to leave Nigeria in 48 hours.

The students, under the umbrella of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said this in protest of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Speaking in an interview at the office of DSTV in Wuse 2, Abuja on Thursday, February 23, NANS President, Kadiri Aruna said "enough is enough as South Africans have openly attacked and bullied Nigerians."

The protesting students had also stormed the MTN office in Maitama area of Nigeria's capital, attacking staff and looting valuables.

Aruna if nothing is done after the 48-hour ultimatum, students in all University campuses will be ordered to destroy MTN mast across the country.

He added that the violent action will also be carried out at DSTV and Shoprite branches in Nigeria.

He said: "All the South African business empires in Nigeria and their collaborators in Nigeria will be affected.

"I don’t want to say we will be barbaric but we will not be lawful in our actions, we will do it and face the consequences, enough of this rubbish."

Aruna pointed that ill treatment of Nigerians in South Africa is insulting given the role Nigeria played in ending the apartheid regime in the country.

He added: "Nigeria contributed 80 per cent of the freedom the South Africans are enjoying today because we saved them from the jaws of apartheid.

"Who is South Africa to humiliate Nigeria? So they forget things so soon, let them go back to history and records to see how much financial assistance and what the country did to save them.

"In science they say you use malaria to cure malaria, now you use madness to cure their madness, and that is why we are advising them to leave Nigerian soil before 48 hours."

Aruna urged Federal Government to take "extra-diplomatic measures" to end the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa once and for all, to avoid future occurrences.