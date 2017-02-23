Xenophobia Protesters burn S/Africa flag, give MTN, DSTV 48-hours to leave Nigeria [PHOTOS]

Irked by the xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday, February 23, 2017, led a protest to head offices of DSTV, MTN and the South African High Commission in Abuja.

The march which kicked 0ff at the Unity Fountain, saw protesters walk through major streets of the city chanting solidarity slogans.

Addressing journalists, NANS president, Aruna Kadiri urged the government to take concrete action to protect Nigerians against the renewed xenophobic attack in South Africa.

They also demanded that Nigeria should severe ties with South Africa over the incessant attacks of its citizens in that country.

“We are demanding that they should break the ties between both countries if there’s any because the xenophobic attacks that had happened a long time ago have come again," he said.

“We have decided to clear the madness with madness.

"Within 48 hours, all South Africans in Nigeria should leave or else, we won't be able to guarantee their security anymore," Kadiri added.

The spokesperson of Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs ministry, Clement Aduku urged the protesting students to be calm adding that the federal government was in talks with its South African counterpart over the xenophobic attacks.

Meanwhile, 30 vandals invaded the premises of telecom giant, MTN in Maitama at about 11am, chanting ‘solidarity songs’ and armed with sticks and rods.

According to a staff of MTN, the vandals stole phones, cash and also destroying vehicle and office equipment.

“I just heard people running then I started running to hide and by the time we came out after the security operatives chased them out, they have packed all the laptops we used to work, all the phones on display for sale, they broke some computers and took people’s personal phones and money,” the staff who pleaded anonymity said.