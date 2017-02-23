Xenophobia Protesters burn S/Africa flag, give MTN, DSTV 48-hours to leave Nigeria [PHOTOS]

The protesters gave MTN, DSTV and others, 48-hour ultimatum to leave over the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

  • Published:
Image

In France Clashes as youths protest alleged police rape
Shia LaBeouf shut down his anti-Trump protest stream after reports of gunshots
Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance as Acting President
Xenophobia Youth council gives South African Govt. 48 hours to address alleged killings
ABUTH Health workers demand improved welfare
Sunshine Stars Players storm Ondo State Governor’s office to protest unpaid salaries
In Cross River State assembly begins public hearing on health sector crisis
Pulse Opinion The culture of silence in Nigeria
Charly Boy ‘Wicked politicians have stolen Nigeria’s future,’ Activist says
Pulse Blogger Protesting 101: Staying safe while making your voice heard

Irked by the xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday, February 23, 2017, led a protest to head offices of DSTV, MTN and the South African High Commission in Abuja.

The march which kicked 0ff at the Unity Fountain, saw protesters walk through major streets of the city chanting solidarity slogans.

Protesters give MTN, DSTV 48-hours to leave Nigeria over Xenophobic attack play

Protesters give MTN, DSTV 48-hours to leave Nigeria over Xenophobic attack

(Pulse)

 

Addressing journalists, NANS president, Aruna Kadiri urged the government to take concrete action to protect Nigerians against the renewed xenophobic attack in South Africa.

They also demanded that Nigeria should severe ties with South Africa over the incessant attacks of its citizens in that country.

Protesters give MTN, DSTV 48-hours to leave Nigeria over Xenophobic attack play

Protesters give MTN, DSTV 48-hours to leave Nigeria over Xenophobic attack

(Pulse)

 

“We are demanding that they should break the ties between both countries if there’s any because the xenophobic attacks that had happened a long time ago have come again," he said.

“We have decided to clear the madness with madness.

"Within 48 hours, all South Africans in Nigeria should leave or else, we won't be able to guarantee their security anymore," Kadiri added.

Protesters give MTN, DSTV 48-hours to leave Nigeria over Xenophobic attack play

Protesters give MTN, DSTV 48-hours to leave Nigeria over Xenophobic attack

(Pulse)

 

The spokesperson of Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs ministry, Clement Aduku urged the protesting students to be calm adding that the federal government was in talks with its South African counterpart over the xenophobic attacks.

Protesters give MTN, DSTV 48-hours to leave Nigeria over Xenophobic attack play

Protesters give MTN, DSTV 48-hours to leave Nigeria over Xenophobic attack

(Pulse)

Meanwhile, 30 vandals invaded the premises of telecom giant, MTN in Maitama at about 11am, chanting ‘solidarity songs’ and armed with sticks and rods.

ALSO READ: Xenophobia: Youth council gives South African Govt. 48 hours to address alleged killings

According to a staff of MTN, the vandals stole phones, cash and also destroying vehicle and office equipment.

Protesters give MTN, DSTV 48-hours to leave Nigeria over Xenophobic attack play

Protesters give MTN, DSTV 48-hours to leave Nigeria over Xenophobic attack

(Pulse)

“I just heard people running then I started running to hide and by the time we came out after the security operatives chased them out, they have packed all the laptops we used to work, all the phones on display for sale, they broke some computers and took people’s personal phones and money,” the staff who pleaded anonymity said.

Image
  • Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammad Sani-Sidi (L), welcoming (from left): The Chairman of Egbor Local Government Area of Edo, Mrs Rachael Irefo; Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Rep. Ali Isa; Chairman of the House Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Rep. Sani Zoro; members of the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Rep. Bassey Eko-Ewa and Rep.    
  • From left: Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammad Sani-Sidi; Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Rep. Ali Isa; and Chairman of the House Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Rep. Sani Zoro, at the opening of the 2017 Meeting of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, in Abuja on Tuesday (21//2/17)   
  • Sitting from left: Director-General, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, Mr Moses Beckley; representative of the Ambassador of France in Nigeria, Mr Gerald Le Mer; Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Rep. Ali Isa; Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammad Sani-Sidi; Senior Special Assistant to the president on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Dr Mariam Masha; and other participants,    
  • From left: Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige; Guest Speaker/Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Director-General, National Productivity Centre, Dr Kashim Akor at the 16th National Productivity Day Celebration and Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: President, Linguistic Association of Nigeria, Prof. Harrison Adeniyi; Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Jerry Agada; Director of Basic and Secondary Education, Federal Ministry of Education (FME), Mr Mbaka Jonathan; Representative of Permanent Secretary, Rev Anota Caleb and Representative of Director of Education Planning Research and Statistic, Mrs Ajayi Grace at the International Mothers Language Day in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • A cross-section of the pupils at the International Mothers Language Day in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Pupil of Royal Distance International School performing at the International Mothers Language Day in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • An accident scene on the Outer Northern Expressway at Kubwa on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Aggrieved owners of the parcel of land on which Centenary City in being constructed on the Abuja Airport road, protesting on Tuesday (21/2/17). Centenary City is a planned city, to be built from scratch on a 1,260 hectares piece of virgin land located in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria. It is an ambitious project by the Federal Government to build a smart city along the same lines of Dubai, Monaco and Singapore   
  • Members of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) protesting alleged ill-treatment given to their workers by the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Chief Emmanuel Ogbile; Coordinating Director of PCC, Mr Mohammed Aliyu; and Director of Administration, Mrs Falilat Madaki, at a news conference on activities of the Commission, in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Deputy Governor of Delta, Mr Kingsley Otuaro; former Governor of Edo, Prof. Oserhiemen Osunbor; former Governor of Delta, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan; Secretary to Delta Government, Mr Festus Agas, at the 2017 Press Week and Lecture of the Delta Council of the NUJ, in Asaba on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (R) presenting an Award to Mrs Saratu Azi at the 16th National Productivity Day Celebration and Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige; minister of Solid Minerals, Mr Kayode Fayemi; Chairman, National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee, Mr Ikechi Uko and Director-General, National Productivity Centre, Dr Kashim Akor at the 16th National Productivity Day Celebration and Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige welcoming Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the 16th National Productivity Day Celebration and Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (3RD R) Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige (4TH R) with Awardees at the 16th National Productivity Day Celebration and Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • People stand on a wooden bridge to watch fishing activity in Kolo Creek River at Imiringi town in Ogbia Local government Area of Bayelsa on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (L) welcoming the Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman, during distribution of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) by the Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative (PCNI), in Bauchi on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (M) presenting relief materials to Esther Haruna, an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), during distribution of relief materials to IDPs by the Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative (PCNI), in Bauchi on Tuesday (21/2/17). With him is the Chairman of PCNI, Mr Mohammed Umar (R) and others   
  • Wife of Nasarawa Governor, Mrs Salamatu Al-makura; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan; and Mrs PaulinE Talen, representative of the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, during the 6th graduation of over 300 youths and women by Mother and Child Care Enhancement Foundation (MCCEF), a Non-Governmental Organisation owned by Mrs Al-Makura, in Lafia on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • FCT Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro (L), with the Sarkin of Jiwa community in the FCT, Dr Idris Musa, and others, during a courtesy visit by the Commander to the traditional ruler, in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Plateau Taraba State NYSC Contingent dancing, during the official inauguration Ceremony of NYSC Annual Sports and Cultural Dance Competition at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Mangu, Plateau on Tuesday (21/2/2017)   
  • Coordinator, NYSC Plateau State, Mrs Olufunmilayo Mosses, addressing participants at the Official Inauguration Ceremony of NYSC Annual Sports and Cultural Dance Competition at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Mangu, Plateau State on Tuesday (21/2/2017)   
  • From left: Member House of Representatives Committee on Industry, Rep. Wale Raji; Clerk of the Committee, Usman Ibrahim and Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Abubakar Husaini during the 2017 Budget Defence by the House Committee on Industry at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Sympathizers carrying an accident victim on Kubwa Expressway in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • An accident scene on Kubwa Expressway in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) Mr Akinlaja Joseph, Cheif Operating Offier, Refining and Petrochemical, Mr Anibor Kragha and Managing Director, Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, Mr Idi Mukhtar, during the Members of House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) Oversight Visit to Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company in Kaduna on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Managing Director, Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, Mr Idi Mukhtar; Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) Mr Akinlaja Joseph, Executive Director, Nigerian Pipeplines Storage Company, Mr Luke Anele and Deputy Manager, (KRPC) Mr Akin Olurin, during the Members of House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) Oversight Visit to Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company in Kaduna on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From Left Minister of Industry,Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Power , Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola; Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Senate President, Bukola Saraki during a meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tueday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Chairperson of Capital Market Solicitors Association , Mrs Yinka Edu; Managing Associate of Jackson Etti and Edu, Abayomi Adebanjo; Managing Partner of Radix Legal and Consulting Ltd, Mrs Elizabeth Uwaifo and Michael Okon during the Nigerian Structured Products Summit in Lagos on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • A cross-section of Participants at the Nigerian Structured Products Summit in Lagos on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Technical Officer, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Samuel Agbo; Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Mr Godwin Eke and Assistant Director of Works, Mrs Bola Sulaiman at the Stakeholders Meeting on the Repair of Marine Beach Bridge in Lagos on Tuesday (21/2/2017)   
  • FCT Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr Sunday Oghenekaro (R), presenting Road Safety Sensitisation Materials to the Sarkin of Jiwa Community in the FCT, Dr Idris Musa, during a visit to the Traditional Ruler on in Abuja Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Chairman, Osun State House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture, Abdullahi Gbadebo; Representative of Director-General, Nigerian Institute for Socio and Economic Research(NISER), Ibadan, Prof. Adesoji Adesanya; Guest Lecturer, Dr Tewodaj Mogue; Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Kayode Oluyemi and Director, ICT, NISER, Ibadan, Prof. Nyemutu Roberts at February, 2017 edition of NISER Lecture Series in Ibadan on Tuesday (21/2/2017)   
  • From left: Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Moses Adeyemo; Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; His wife, Florence; Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Michael Adeyemo and Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi at a prayer organised by Oyo state government for President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria in Ibadan on Tuesday (21/2/2017)   
  • Protesters at the entrance of the Federal College of Agriculture, Moor Plantation, Ibadan shut down by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Guest Speaker, Mr Abayomi Ogunsanya; Chairman, Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Ibadan Branch, Mr Bola Olowe; Former Dean, Faculty of Technology, University of Ibadan, Prof Ayo Olaleye and another Guest speaker, Mr Busayo Taiwo at a Symposium on Bringing the Nigeria Economy out of Recession to mark NSE Engineering Week in Ibadan on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Wives of Governors of Benue, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kano and Gombe states: Mrs Unice Ortom, Mrs Maryam Jubrila-Bindo, Mrs Salamatu Al-makura, Mrs Hafsat Ganduje and Mrs Adama Dankombo, during the graduation of over 300 women and youths by Mother and Child care Enhancement Foundation (MCCEF), a Non-Governmental Organisation owned by Mrs Al-makura, in Lafia on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • A taxi driver caught violating traffic regulations pleads with the FCT Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)‎, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro (L), at Berger junction in Abuja on Tuesday (22/2/17)   
  • A Nigerian returnee from Libya on his arrival at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, in Lagos on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Officials watch as Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Matters, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa consoles a Nigerian returnee from Libya during the latter’s arrival at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, in Lagos on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Matters, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa welcomes Nigerian returnees from Libya during their arrival at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, in Lagos on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Secretary-General of Ohaneze N’digbo Worldwide, Uche Okwukwu; President of Ohaneze N’digbo, Dr John Nnia Nwodo; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Deputy governor, Mrs Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, during the visit of officials of Ohaneze N’digbo to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday (21/2/17)   

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari 3 important things President said in letter to Senatebullet
2 Buhari Our President is ill, deal with itbullet
3 Xenophobia Youth council gives South African Govt. 48 hours to...bullet

Local

Scene of xenophobic attack
Xenophobia 'We'll destroy MTN, DSTV, Shoprite in Nigeria,' Nigerian Students threaten S.A companies
Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Saraki 'Senate President paid N77m into his account in 2 days when he was Governor' - Witness
The attacks are said to have died down since the South African government deployed heavy security officials to the affected towns.
Xenophobic attack Students give South African companies 48 hrs to relocate from Nigeria
FRSC
FRSC Agency arrests 54, convicts 51 in Jigawa