Wike :  Peterside slams Governor over comments in leaked phone conversation with Fayose

The Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside has slammed Governor Nyesom Wike over the comments he made about the Rivers rerun.

Wike, in a leaked phone conversation with his Ekiti state counterpart, Ayo Fayose, allegedly boasted about the violence that took place during the December 10, 2016 election in Rivers state.

Speaking on the development, Peterside described Wike as an embarrassment to the people of River state.

The NIMASA DG also said “It is a big embarrassment to our state that a governor or anybody who occupies the office of the governor can be associated with the two leaked audio tapes.

“Governor Wike has a Herculean task to prove that those tapes are not his voice and do not represent his value system.

“If indeed it is proven that the tapes represent what Governor Wike said and his value system, then it is a big embarrassment to our state and he does not deserve to occupy the office of the governor.”

Peterside also criticised the Rivers state House of Assembly for ‘hurriedly’ passing the 2017 budget of the state.

He said “It is ridiculing the office of the Rivers State Governor. It is ridiculing the Rivers House of Assembly and nothing can be more uncharitable than what Wike, working collaboratively with the Rivers House of Assembly, did.”