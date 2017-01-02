Wike ‘Nigeria cannot be divided,’ Rivers governor says

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike made the comment over the weekend while visiting the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad.
Wike made the comment over the weekend while visiting the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad.
“We cannot run away from this country. The unity of this country is very, very paramount. The unity of this country is non-negotiable,” he said according to The Cable.
“I am from the Niger Delta, from Rivers state to be specific so I cannot see us in a divided country. No way. We stand for the unity of this country.
“In Rivers you hardly find pipeline vandalisation. We are working at all times to protect national assets in our state. In my state, I am governor for all the people living in the state. I am not a governor of a particular political party, but a governor for all the people of Rivers state,” he added.
ALSO READ: Political thugs murder Senior Police officer, orderly in Rivers
Wike also said that he visited Sokoto to congratulate Governor Aminu Tambuwal following his daughter’s wedding on Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.