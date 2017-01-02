Wike ‘Nigeria cannot be divided,’ Rivers governor says

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable.

Wike made the comment over the weekend while visiting the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad.

“We cannot run away from this country. The unity of this country is very, very paramount. The unity of this country is non-negotiable,” he said according to The Cable.

“I am from the Niger Delta, from Rivers state to be specific so I cannot see us in a divided country. No way. We stand for the unity of this country.

“In Rivers you hardly find pipeline vandalisation. We are working at all times to protect national assets in our state. In my state, I am governor for all the people living in the state. I am not a governor of a particular political party, but a governor for all the people of Rivers state,” he added.

Wike also said that he visited Sokoto to congratulate Governor Aminu Tambuwal following his daughter’s wedding on Saturday, December 31, 2016.