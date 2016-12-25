Home > Local >

Wike :  'Let's heal division and acrimony at Christmas', Gov says

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has called for unity at Christmas. He wants leaders to work together for the common good

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has sent a message of goodwill to the people of the State and all Christians across the country, at Christmas.

Governor Wike urged Nigerians to draw strength and inspiration from the birth of Jesus Christ, while rededicating themselves to the values of selfless service and the pursuit of the common good, according to a statement sent to Pulse from his media team.

According to the statement, "Governor Wike said that for Christians, the birth of Jesus Christ was not a mere biological incident, but that ‘Christmas represents a moment for spiritual and moral renewal in the lives of individuals and communities around the world".

Reflecting on the special meaning that Christmas holds for leaders,  the Governor was quoted as saying: ‘We can use the spirit of Christmas to heal the wounds of acrimony and division, by working together for the benefit of all our people, leaving no citizen or community behind.'

Governor Wike restated the unflinching determination of the State government to foster development in all parts of the State, and to always pursue and defend the interests of Rivers State.

