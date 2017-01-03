Wike Governor visits Sultan of Sokoto

The Executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike visited the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar IV, over the weekend, January 1, 2017.

Wike stated that he is not a governor of a particular political party, but a governor for all the people of Rivers State.

Quoting the Governor, “Let me first of all sincerely thank you, our father, the Sultan, for what you are doing for this country, working tirelessly to bring peace and to bring unity to the people. So, for all of us, this is what is meant by one Nigeria.

“ We cannot run away from this country. The unity of this country is very paramount. The unity of this country is non-negotiable.

“ I am from the Niger Delta, from Rivers State to be specific so I cannot see us in a divided country. No way. We stand for the unity of this country.

“In Rivers State, you hardly find instances of pipeline vandalism. We are working at all times to protect national assets in our state. In my state, I am governor for all the people living in the state. I am not a governor of a particular political party, but a governor for all the people of Rivers State.” He said.

Furthermore, Wike stated that another reason for his being in Sokoto was to felicitate with his longtime friend, Governor Aminu Tambuwal on the marriage of his (Tambuwal’s) daughter while reiterating that his friendship with Tambuwal has no political undertone.

“Tambuwal has been my friend for a long time. If anything affects him, it affects me also. If he gives out his daughter in marriage, I have to be here to support him. If any problem happens to him, it affects me as well.

“Your Eminence, I am here to seek your royal blessing. You have blessed me before, that is why I am growing. So let me wish you a prosperous New Year ahead,” Wike said.

Written by Misthura Otubu