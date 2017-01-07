Wike Governor promises to stand by dismissed policemen

The six policemen were sacked for allegedly misusing the weapons during the Rivers rerun election on December 10, 2016.

The Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has promised to stand by the policemen who were dismissed by the police force.

According to the force authorities, the security agents attached to the Governor misused their weapons during the December 10, 2016 rerun elections.

Wike said the Rivers state government will pursue the case of the affected policemen through legal means.

He said this while welcoming the former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and Former Ahoada East Local Government Chairman, Cassidy Ikegbidi, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Vanguard, Wike said “They gave me policemen for my protection, but before I knew it, they have dismissed them. They think they are punishing them , but Rivers State will stand with them forever.

“By the time we finish, they will realise that they have favoured the so-called dismissed policemen. In Rivers State, we don’t abandon people. No amount of intimidation, will make me abandon these innocent policemen.”

The Governor also added that “The Policemen committed no offence. Simply because they followed their boss, they said they should be dismissed.

“They want to discourage policemen from protecting me. For me, I am not worried. I am a village man and a grassroots politician. Before you kill me, you would have killed so many people”

“Nobody will intimidate me to change my mind. If you like bug my phone. As far as I will never plan coup, I will never be afraid. A man with the people will never beg those who are bent on intimidating us.

“The blood pressure of APC leaders is extremely high. I will continue to make their blood pressure grow higher. From now on, I have changed my name from high tension to Mr Project,” he added.

This is coming after the Rivers chapter of the APC accused Governor Nyesom Wike of destroying the careers of the police officers who were dismissed by the force.

