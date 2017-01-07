Wike Governor has destroyed the careers of dismissed police officers – APC

The Rivers chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of destroying the careers of the police officers who were dismissed by the force.

The police authorities dismissed one Inspector and five sergeants for allegedly misusing their weapons during the December 10, 2016 elections in the state.

The Rivers state government however debunked claims that the men misused their weapons, saying they stopped an attempt to assassinate Governor Wike.

Also, a Rivers APC chieftain, Godstime Orlukwu also slammed the Rivers government for alleging that the APC is behind the sack of the policemen.

Orlukwu said “What the PDP and the Rivers state Government are saying is complete balderdash. The APC does not run the Nigeria Police.

“The Nigeria Police Force is an autonomous institution which derives its powers from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“If the police finds some of its officers culpable, they are bound to their decision strictly based on their Laws.

ALSO READ: Rivers govt says dismissed police officers stopped Wike's assassination

“The All Progressives Congress is a party rooted in Progressive politics and decency. There is no reason whatsoever for us to meddle into the activities of the police.”

Governor Nyesom Wike also described the dismissal of six police officers attached to him as an act of brazen "dictatorship from the APC government".

According to Punch, the affected officers are: Eyong Victor, Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Okpe Ezekiel and Tanko Akor.