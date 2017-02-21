The House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara has promised that he will not let President Buhari be humiliated as the Green chambers deliberate of the 2017 budget.

Dogara said this at a meeting organised by Governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday, February 20, 2017.

He also promised to ensure a transparent process during the passage and implementation of the budget.

According to Daily Post, the Speaker said “I must say that the APC as the party with majority in the National Assembly will not allow Mr. President and the APC as the ruling political party to be humiliated or defeated on its budget priorities as we are all part of the same government.

“It is however, important to stress that on budget matters members of the National Assembly tend to be very sensitive to their constituency representational functions, irrespective of party.”

Yakubu Dogara went with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to visit President Buhari in London recently.