Walter Onnoghen Senate screens acting Chief Justice of Nigeria

The Senate is currently screening the acting chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

Justice Onnoghen was accompanied into the Senate chambers by the Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade and his other colleagues.

Onnoghen was appointed in acting capacity Thursday, November 10, by President Muhammadu Buhari, following the retirement of Justice Mahmud Mohammed.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had sent Onnoghen's name to the Senate for confirmation on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

The delay in confirming him has attracted controversy and criticism from across the country.

Onnoghen, 67, was born in Kruiku Town, Biase local government area of Cross River state.