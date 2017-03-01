Walter Onnoghen Senate confirms Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the chief justice of Nigeria.

Justice Onnoghen was accompanied into the Senate chamber on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, by the Cross River state Governor, Ben Ayade.

Responding to questions from lawmakers, Onnoghen noted that 'the Judiciary is not only the last hope of the common man, but the last hope of every man.'

Reacting to questions bordering on alleged corruption in the judiciary, Onnoghen said; “There is corruption in the society and judiciary is part of the society."

He however warned against what he termed ‘pocketing’ the judiciary.

He also noted that the issue of conflicting judgements would continue as cases are filed in different briefs.

"Pocketing the judiciary will not be possible, that will be the end of the country ..the moment you pocket the judiciary," Onnoghen said.

"Conflicting judgements are bound to happen when you go to Judge A in Abuja and Judge B in Sokoto. You file different processes.

“In accordance with rules and regulations, we are working to stem this and encourage transparency in our dealings," he added.

He assured the senate that the judiciary would be independent under his stewardship.

Onnoghen was then confirmed as Chief Justice of the Federation after a voice vote by the Senate president, Bukola Saraki.

Senator Saraki said Onnoghen’s confirmation would enhance cordial working relationship between the executive, legislature and judiciary.