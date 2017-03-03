Walter Onnoghen PDP National Caretaker Committee congratulates new CJN

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee has congratulated Justice Walter Onnoghen on his confirmation by the Senate as the 14th substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The Committee’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Daya Adeyeye in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, also commended the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for sending the name of Justice Onnoghen’s to the Senate for confirmation.

Adeyeye said that the confirmation of Justice Onnoghen as the New CJN had renewed the confidence of Nigerians and the international community on the need to respect the principle of separation of powers.

He said that the action had also renewed the confidence of Nigerians in the independence of the Judiciary.

Adeyeye wished the new Chief Justice of Nigeria well in office.

H, however, Onnoghen to implement all the reforms he intended to bring to bear on the Judiciary, saying that “the Judiciary remains the last arbiter in settling human disputes.’’