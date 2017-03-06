Walter Onnoghen NJC approves appointment of 3 new judges in Lagos state

Three new Lagos State judges are to be sworn in on March 8, 2017 an official announced in Lagos on Monday.

The newly appointed judges are Mr Emmanuel Ogundare, the Chief Registrar of the State High Court, Miss Sherifat Solebo, the Deputy Chief Registrar, Special Duties, also of the State High Court and Mrs Idowu Alakija, the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state boasts of 57 judges and 98 magistrates.

Mrs Grace Alo, Assistant Director, Public Affairs of the State High Court, said in a statement that the appointments of the three judges had been approved by the National Judicial Council (NJC) on the recommendation of the State Judicial Service Commission chaired by the Chief Judge, Justice Oluwafunmilayo Atilade.

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode is expected to preside at the occasion scheduled for the Banquet Hall of the Governor’s Office, Ikeja.