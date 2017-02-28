Walter Onnoghen Acting CJN to know fate on Wednesday

The Senate will screen the acting Chief Justice of the federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Senate President Bukola Saraki disclosed this during plenary on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had sent Onnoghen's name to the Senate for confirmation on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

Onnoghen has been serving in an acting capacity since November 12, 2016, and the delay in confirming him has attracted controversy and criticism from across the country.

ALSO READ: Fayose calls for confirmation of acting CJN‘s appointment

Several groups and notable Nigerians had called on the federal government to confirm the appointment of Justice Walter Onnoghen.