Walter Onnoghen Acting CJN to know fate on Wednesday

The Senate will screen the acting Chief Justice of the federation, Walter Onnoghen on Wednesday.

Justice Walter Onnoghen play

Justice Walter Onnoghen

The Senate will screen the acting Chief Justice of the federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Senate President Bukola Saraki disclosed this during plenary on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had sent Onnoghen's name  to the Senate for confirmation on  Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

Onnoghen has been serving in an acting capacity since November 12, 2016, and the delay in confirming him has attracted controversy and criticism from across the country.

Several groups and notable Nigerians had called on the federal government to confirm the appointment of Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

