Southern Kaduna Killings BBOG says Buhari should visit affected areas

Several lives have been lost and properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed, following the incessant clashes.

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has called on President Buhari to visit the troubled Southern Kaduna area.

Several lives have been lost and properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed, following clashes between indigenes and suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The BBOG group also said Buhari’s visit will help douse the tension in Southern Kaduna and also restore peace in the area.

According to Daily Post, the group in a statement said “Sadly, President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly promised these would be looked into. However, no verifiable steps have been taken up to launch a government review of these many troubling reports in order to take appropriate preventive and punitive measures.

“The worst carnage is presently ongoing in Southern Kaduna and most of the killings are unreported. Killings are alleged by the indigenes and residents of communities in Southern Kaduna to be rampant still despite the recent mobilisation of military and police teams.

“We hereby demand, as a movement that does not wish to see a replay of the North-East destabilisation; that President Muhammadu Buhari should immediately visit Southern Kaduna to assess the situation for himself as the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“Following the visit, we expect a quick stabilisation of the situation in Southern Kaduna to pave the way for peace and reconciliation, which should be led by the state government.”

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has also blamed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State for the killings in Southern Kaduna.

