Uyo Church Collapse General Overseer says he got verbal approval to commence construction

The General Overseer of Reigners Bible Church Int’l Inc. Apostle Akan Weeks, whose worship building collapsed in Uyo on December 10, 2016, has said he received verbal approval to commence the construction of the site.

While testifying before the commission of inquiry set up by the Akwa Ibom state government to investigate the cause of the collapsed structure, Weeks said he paid N300, 000 as approval fee to Etido Udoh, a member of staff of Uyo Capital City Development Authority, (UCCDA)

The roof of the building caved in the middle and collapsed on worshippers while Weeks was being consecrated as a Bishop, leaving many dead and dozens injured.

He told the panel: "To be very honest. I am a man of God. I don’t believe in lies. We applied. That was in 2014. I applied with all the documents required. We applied through writing and there were other documents which I gave to them like the survey plan; structural design and so on.

"They also demanded for money (N300, 000) which I gave to them in my office. One Etido Udoh collected the money. No receipt was given to me at that instance but I was surprised after the December 10 incident while I was still in the hospital I had a call and somebody said he was from UCCDA (one Edito Udoh).

"He asked if he could speak with me when my wife picked the call. He insisted to see me and I told him I was not in town. He said he wanted to give me my church documents. I told him to reach my counsel. They returned my building document and the N300, 000 through one Mrs Ima David, a lawyer to my lawyer Ini Ekpo on January 4, 2017 at the premises of the court."

ALSO READ: Akwa-Ibom Govt to issue certificates of safety on public buildings

Contrary to the claim by the UCCDA’s head of Town Planning Department, Effiong Akpan, that the church building had been marked for demolition five different times, the clergyman said the UCCDA never, not even once, marked the building for demolition.

He said: "They (UCCDA) did not mark the building for demolition. Officials of UCCDA never came to mark ‘X’ to the church building. I never authorized anybody to remove the central pillar. I am not competent to do so because I am a layman."

On the roofing of the church, Weeks estimated the cost at N26million, stating that multiple experts bided for the job but the church gave it to one Mr. Idonreyin Daniel of White Steel Integrated Services.

"When we got to the roofing stage, we made it open to the public. Some professionals came and tendered their quotations and we settled for Idonreyin White of White Steel Integrated Services. Quotations were also from Golden Wield Steel Company; Kemison Construction Services; Danny Steel Enterprises and Idem Dan Company. Idem Dan Company is also owned by White Steel Integrated Services Company," he said.

Weeks also admitted that he did not inform the invitees of his consecration service to come with their safety gears since the building was still under construction, in line with standard practice.

 

