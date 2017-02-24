Usman Jibrin EFCC raids home of ex-chief of naval staff, 'destroys' his property (PHOTOS)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have reportedly raided the Kogi home of former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin in Anyigba area of the State.

According to a Daily Post report, the raid did not yield any result as the EFCC officials found nothing incriminating against the ex-Naval boss after hours of ransacking his house.

It was reported that the raid team led by DSP Madaki broke open a soak-away pit and the ceiling of the house but did not find anything.

The report did not state when the raid took place.

An eyewitness reportedly said that the EFCC men looked disappointed not to find anything incriminating against Jibrin.

The witness was quoted as saying: "Fierce looking EFCC staff stormed Jibrin’s house in Anyigba, they broke the sewage tanks and ceiling but found nothing.

"The visibly looking dejected staffers of the EFCC left the area unnoticed after nothing incriminating was found."

The raid makes it the second time Jibrin's house would be raided.

On November 24, 2016, officials of the anti-graft agency stormed the rented apartment of the former Service Chief, ransacked it and allegedly destroyed his property.