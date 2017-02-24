Usman Jibrin EFCC raids home of ex-chief of naval staff, 'destroys' his property (PHOTOS)

It was reported that the raid team broke open a soak-away pit and the ceiling of the house but did not find anything.

  • Published:
Usman Jibrin play

Usman Jibrin

(Daily Post)

Abdullahi Dikko Court orders interim forfeiture of 17 vehicles found in ex-Customs boss' warehouse
Dasuki Trial of ex-NSA stalls, says he's not ready
Fani-Kayode ‘God is against Buhari and it’s time for him to go,’ Ex-minister says
Waripamo Dudafa Court to resume $15.5m fraud trial of ex-aide to GEJ on April 3
EFCC Agency arraigns native doctor over N2.5m fraud [PHOTO]
Obasanjo ‘Corrupt person who worked with ex-president can’t rule Nigeria,’ Oba Akiolu says
Corruption EFCC to grill Melaye over N630m rent scandal
Dino Melaye Senator orders police to chase prostitutes away from Abuja streets

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have reportedly raided the Kogi home of former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin in Anyigba area of the State.

According to a Daily Post report, the raid did not yield any result as the EFCC officials found nothing incriminating against the ex-Naval boss after hours of ransacking his house.

It was reported that the raid team led by DSP Madaki broke open a soak-away pit and the ceiling of the house but did not find anything.

The report did not state when the raid took place.

An eyewitness reportedly said that the EFCC men looked disappointed not to find anything incriminating against Jibrin.

The witness was quoted as saying: "Fierce looking EFCC staff stormed Jibrin’s house in Anyigba, they broke the sewage tanks and ceiling but found nothing.

"The visibly looking dejected staffers of the EFCC left the area unnoticed after nothing incriminating was found."

The raid makes it the second time Jibrin's house would be raided.

On November 24, 2016, officials of the anti-graft agency stormed the rented apartment of the former Service Chief, ransacked it and allegedly destroyed his property.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Xenophobia 'We'll destroy MTN, DSTV, Shoprite in Nigeria,' Nigerian...bullet
2 Xenophobia Youth council gives South African Govt. 48 hours to address...bullet
3 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's...bullet

Local

The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.
NCAA FG sacks all directors in Civil Aviation Authority
Alhaji Abdullahi Inde Dikko
Abdullahi Dikko Court orders interim forfeiture of 17 vehicles found in ex-Customs boss' warehouse
A Nigerian Air Force Fighter Jet
In Borno Air force jets bomb Boko Haram location at Tagoshe Mountain
Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki
Dasuki Trial of ex-NSA stalls, says he's not ready