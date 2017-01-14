Ibrahim Idris US donates 8 military-grade tents to Nigerian police

The items were presented to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, at a ceremony in Maiduguri.

  • Published:
Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. play

Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

(Daily Post)

Rivers Rerun IG promises to prosecute killers of policemen
Ibrahim Idris Police IG inaugurates 15-man panel on re-run elections in Rivers
In South West 1,260 policemen protest transfer to North East region
Arase Ex-IG says past IGs Abubakar, Abba left with 22 cars
Ibrahim Idris IG says Police will sanction erring officers
Sothern Kaduna Killings Police to set up mobile police base in Kafanchan
Ibrahim Idris IG disagrees with CAN over alleged southern kaduna killings
Ibrahim Idris U.S. donates military grade tents to Nigeria Police

The United States on Friday donated eight military-grade multi-purpose tents to the Nigeria Police Force to ensure quick restoration of civil authorities in communities liberated from Boko Haram insurgents in Borno.

Ms Rosalyn Wiese, the Director of the U.S. International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, presented the items to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, at a ceremony in Maiduguri.

Wiese explained that the gesture was aimed at supporting the country toward the re- establishment of civil authorities in communities liberated in the North East.

“The U.S. Government is partnering with the Government of Nigeria to support efforts to deploy additional civilian security particularly the police to the North East Nigeria.

“The tents are donated to the police because many areas have been ravaged by Boko Haram, many public buildings including police stations and barracks are still being rebuilt.

“A successful transition to community oriented policing that focuses on working closely with all members of the community is crucial to build trust, establish relationships and improve communication.

“We are also working with the Nigeria Police to improve training and equipment for its personnel in the North East,” she said.

She said that the U.S. planned to donate additional equipment and furniture to the police to ensure the restoration of civil authority in the North East.

ALSO READ: Reps to order arrest of Police IG over alleged diversion of N1.8bn

Receiving the items, Idris represented by the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) Zone 12, Mr Yakubu Jubrin, thanked the U.S. government for the gesture and promised judicious usage.

Image
  • From left: Chief of Staff to the President , Abbah Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and President Muhammadu Buhari, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; and Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatude Fashola; Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba-Shauri; Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Ministers of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; Ministers of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa-Bwari; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung; and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, during Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Scene of an accident at Mushin in Lagos on Wednesda 
  • People shopping for Christmas in Lagos on Wednesday 
  • A customer negotiating price with a trader in preparation for Christmas at Apongbon on Lagos Islan 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state presenting the 2017 State Budget at the House of Assembly in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state (2nd, R); Deputy Governor, Mr Nuhu Gidado (R); Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Kawuwa Damina (2nd, L) and others after presentation of the 2017 State Budget at the House of Assembly by the Governor in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Representative of the I-G, AIG Dorothy Gimba (L) presenting certificate of participation to the Best Overall winner, CSP Makuliso Umaru, during the joint graduation ceremony of Tactical Leadership and Advance Detective Course at the Police Staff College in Jos on Wednesday 
  • A cross-section of graduands of Tactical Leadership and Advance Detective Course at the Police Staff College in Jos on Wednesday 
  • Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu (L) presents a condolence letter to I-G Ibrahim Idris during INEC management’s visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (21/12/16), over late ASP Mohammed Alkali and others slain during the recent Rivers Legislative Rerun Election. 
  • From left: DIG in-charge of Research and Planning, Mr Valentine Ntomchukwu; DIG in-charge of Operations, Mr Habila Joshak; Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu; I-G Ibrahim Idris; DIG in-charge of Logistics and Supply, Alhaji Maigari Dikko; and DIG in-charge of Training, Mr Emmanuel Inyang, observing a ‘A Minute Silence’ during the INEC management’s condolence visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • I-G Ibrahim Idris (R) with Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu during INEC management’s condolence visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (21/12/16), over late ASP Mohammed Alkali and others slain during the recent Rivers Legislative Rerun Election. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Yahya Jammeh Nigerian Army ready to remove Gambian President by force –...bullet
2 Buhari Again, President says Jonathan left "no money in the treasury"bullet
3 Pastor Adeboye Real reason General Overseer stepped downbullet

Local

Buhari
Buhari Presidency urges Nigerians to think of how they can earn Dollars
Oby Ezekwesili
Oby Ezekwesili BBOG campaigner rejects FG’s invitation to visit North-East
Nigerian Army Troops
Boko Haram Army kills 10 terrorists in reprisal attack
NNPC
NNPC Corporation resumes loading of petroleum products, nationwide - Ughamadu