UNIMAID Attack Ndume calls for more vigilance

He called on the security agencies to beef up activities at the university and other public places in Maiduguri.

  • Published:
Ali Ndume play

Ali Ndume

(Y Naija)

UNIMAID Attack CAN condemns bombing, commiserates with families of victims
Shekau 'Why we attacked University of Maiduguri' - Boko Haram leader
Oby Ezekwesili ‘Army has not captured Sambisa Forest,’ Ex-minister says
In Sambisa Ministers, BBOG search for missing Chibok Girls
Boko Haram NAF flew 6773 hours in 2016 to conquer terrorists
Boko Haram Trump queries U.S. for spending funds to battle terrorists
Boko Haram Nigerian Air Force clear terrorists' new hideout [Video]
Oby Ezekwesili, BBOG Why going to Sambisa was right decision
In Maiduguri Soldiers kill 12-year-old female suicide bomber
Atiku Ex-VP says attack on UNIMAID mosque is dangerous

A National Assembly member, Sen. Ali Ndume, has called on University of Maiduguri authorities and security agencies to be more vigilant to forestall recurrence of bomb attack in the institution.

Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

NAN recalls that a suicide bomber attacked a mosque in the university in the early hours of Monday, killing four persons, including a professor.

“I was taken aback and surprised because I thought the University of Maiduguri was one of the most-secure environments in Maiduguri.

“But unfortunately, the insurgents infiltrated there with improvised explosive device.

“We lost many people, particularly Prof. Aliyu Mani.  He was someone I knew personally,” Ndume said.

He called on the security agencies to beef up activities at the university and other public places in Maiduguri and other major towns in the Borno.

He acknowledged the determination of the authorities of the university to continue with its activities, not letting the terrorists’ attack to deter it.

“It has not been deterred as it has refused to close down. If they had fallen for this threat and closed the university, we will say that the insurgents have succeeded. But live goes on.

“This kind of thing happens in many areas that should not deter people to continue with their normal daily activities,” he said.

The senator, however, prayed God to grant all the deceased eternal rest. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ajimobi Oyo Gov dares students [Video]bullet
2 Diezani Alison-Madueke Here are INEC officials who allegedly received N23Bbullet
3 Turkish School Kidnap Kidnappers demand N100m ransombullet

Local

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)-Rev. Samson Olasupo Adeniyi Ayokunle
UNIMAID Attack CAN condemns bombing, commiserates with families of victims
Signpost at the entrance of Bakassi LG
Bakassi FG has not neglected area, says Senate Committee
Signpost at the entrance of Bakassi LG
In Bakassi NASS fails to commission FG intervention projects over poor execution
Bukola Saraki and President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President sends names of 46 ambassadorial nominees to Senate [FULL LIST]