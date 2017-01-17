UNIMAID Attack Ndume calls for more vigilance

A National Assembly member, Sen. Ali Ndume, has called on University of Maiduguri authorities and security agencies to be more vigilant to forestall recurrence of bomb attack in the institution.

Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

NAN recalls that a suicide bomber attacked a mosque in the university in the early hours of Monday, killing four persons, including a professor.

“I was taken aback and surprised because I thought the University of Maiduguri was one of the most-secure environments in Maiduguri.

“But unfortunately, the insurgents infiltrated there with improvised explosive device.

“We lost many people, particularly Prof. Aliyu Mani. He was someone I knew personally,” Ndume said.

He called on the security agencies to beef up activities at the university and other public places in Maiduguri and other major towns in the Borno.

He acknowledged the determination of the authorities of the university to continue with its activities, not letting the terrorists’ attack to deter it.

“It has not been deterred as it has refused to close down. If they had fallen for this threat and closed the university, we will say that the insurgents have succeeded. But live goes on.

“This kind of thing happens in many areas that should not deter people to continue with their normal daily activities,” he said.

The senator, however, prayed God to grant all the deceased eternal rest.