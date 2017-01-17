UNIMAID Attack CAN condemns bombing, commiserates with families of victims

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has condemned Monday’s bomb blast at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), in which four persons were killed, including a professor.

CAN’s President Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja, commiserated with the families of the victims and wished the wounded quick recovery.

“CAN commiserate with the family of the victims of the terrorist attack and prays for the comfort of the Holy Spirit for them.

“The association as well prays for quick recovery for those that were injured.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that three suicide bombers reportedly sneaked into the institution and detonated improvised explosive devices, near a mosque, killing Prof. Aliyu Mani, three others, and wounded many.

According to the CAN president, “only satanic agents amidst us can perpetrate such dastardly acts,’’ adding, “when did worshipping God become a crime.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria condemns the wicked and criminal bombing of people worshipping in the mosques at the University of Maiduguri.

“What offence did these worshippers commit to warrant this? Only the demon possessed individuals can be behind this type of act.’’

He tasked security agencies to go after the terrorists, who have been dislodged from their strongholds, but going about attacking soft targets.