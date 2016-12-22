Home > Local >

Udom Emmanuel :  Governor presents N365b budget for 2017

Udom Emmanuel Governor presents N365b budget for 2017

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly also promised that the House would give the Bill speedy attention.

  • Published:
Udom Emmanuel play

Governor Udom Emmanuel

(Akwa Ibom Dakada)

Uyo Church Collapse APC chairman, Oyegun condoles with Akwa Ibom Govt
Uyo Church Collapse Akwa-Ibom govt constitutes probe panel over disaster
Uyo Church Collapse Mimiko condoles with Governor Udom Emmanuel
Uyp Church Collapse Reps to condole with families of victims
Uyo Church Collapse Governor Udom says God took him there to save lives
Udom Emmanuel 2 dead, 17 injured as wall collapses reportedly in Governor’s hometown
In Akwa-Ibom Children protest against non-payment of parents’ gratuities
In Akwa Ibom Gov. Emmanuel empowers 50 youths, women with N10M

Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has presented a budget of N365 billion for 2017 to State House of Assembly.

The governor said in Uyo on Thursday that the proposal was made up of N193. 9 billion for capital expenditure, N88.4billion recurrent expenditure and N82.8billion consolidated revenue fund charges.

Emmanuel explained that the 2017 budget size was lower than the N423billion budgeted for 2016 by N58 billion representing 13.7 per cent.

Emmanuel said that the sources of financing the budget included derivation fund estimated at N120 billion, internally generated revenue of N27.8 billion and statutory allocation of N15 billion.

Other sources are retained revenue from parastatal groups estimated at N2.32 billion while value added tax would give N10 billion.

Christened the “Budget of Consolidation”, it is aimed at expanding the economic activities in the state as well as promoting the industrialisation policy of government.

Emmanuel said that the budget would focus on promotion of trade, commerce and tourism between Akwa Ibom and the rest of the world.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Onofiok Luke, promised that the House would give the Bill speedy attention.

Luke said the legislature would be thorough in the performance of its oversight functions to ensure that the budget was properly implemented for the benefit of the citizens.

ALSO READ: How Governor Udom Emmanuel narrowly escaped death

The speaker thanked the state governor for putting in his best to keep the state going in this period of economic recession.

He pledged that the State Assembly would always cooperate with the executive arm to bring succour to the citizens.

Image
  • President Muhammadu Buhari in a group photographs with Ambassadors-designate and other Government officials at the opening of Induction Course for Newly Appointed Career Ambassadors, at the Nigeria Intelligence Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari in a group photographs with Ambassadors-designate and other Government officials at the opening of Induction Course for Newly Appointed Career Ambassadors, at the Nigeria Intelligence Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari (7th, R); United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR), Filippo Grandi (7th, L) and other officials during the High Commissioner’s visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari with Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ayodele Oke; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, at the opening of Induction Course for Newly Appointed Career Ambassadors, at the Nigeria Intelligence Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday  
  • The head of the sub-office of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Maiduguri, Ceser Mbav Tshilomo (L) welcoming the UNHCR, Filippo Grandi, during his visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri on Sunday 
  • Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement in Borno, Prof. Babagana Umara (L) receiving the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR), Filippo Grandi at the airport during his visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri on Sunday  
  • Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (L) welcoming the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, during a reception in honour of Rangers Football Club in Enugu on Monday 
  • From left: Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar Iii; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Captain, Rangers Football Club of Enugu, Mr Okey Odita, during a reception in honour of Rangers Football Club of Enugu on Monday 
  • From left: UNHCR Regional Representative for West Africa Region, Liz Kpam Ahua; UNHCR Director for Africa Bureau at the headquarters in Geneva, Valentin Tapsoba, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, during a News Conference at the end of the High Commissioner’s three-day working visit to Nigeria, in Abuja on Monday 
  • The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi (R) interacting with a baby during his visit to Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp in Maiduguri on Sunday 
  • Some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) react during the visit of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi to their Bakassi Camp in Maiduguri on Sunday 
  • From left: Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Nigeria, Angele Dikongue-Atangana; Borno Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Prof. Babangana Umara; and the UNHCR, Filippo Grandi, during Grandi's visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri on Sunday 
  • Some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) fetch pipe-borne water during the visit of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi to their Bakassi Camp in Maiduguri on Sunday 
  • Members of Adamawa branch of Association of Nigerian Architectural Professionals (ANAP) and pupils of Low Cost Primary School, Yola planting trees to mark the end of year’s school programme on Monday 
  • From left: The chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers, Bro. Felix Obuah; former Governor of Rivers, Sir Celestine Omehia; Speaker, Rivers House of Assembly, Mr Dabo Adams; Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo; and Gov. Nyesom Wike, during a Thanksgiving Mass held by PDP after a successful Rivers Legislative Rerun Elections, in Port Harcourt on Sunday 
  • Chaplain of the Chaplaincy of the Catholic Institute of West Africa, Rev. Mosgnr Pius Kii, praying for Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, during a Thanksgiving Mass held by People’s Democratic Party after a successful Rivers Legislative Rerun Elections, in Port Harcourt on Sunday 
  • From left: Member of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, Mr Chukwura James-Udeli; Mr James Yakubu; Mr Charles Etuk and Mr Suleiman Aoguna, during “Save the Lives” Charity Golf Tournament at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja. 
  • Representative of the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Alhaji Bode Durotoye (R) ready to tee-off during the “Save the Lives” Charity Golf Tournament at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja. With him are Chairman, Grassroots Sports Festival, Mr Awgelo Peter-Elosia (M) and a golfer, Mr Lanre Shittu. 
  • Guest Lecture, Prof. Obinna Onjekwe; Acting Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Prof. Echezona Ezeanolue; and Director of Public Health and representative of the Minister of Health, Dr Evelyn Ngige, at the 2ND Annual Primary Health Care Service Lecture organised by NPHCDA in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: Minister of State for Budget, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu; and Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazau, during the Public Presentation of the 2016 Budget Proposal tagged: 'Budget of Recovery and Growth', at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu; Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazau; Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh; and Minister of Communication, Alhaji Abdur-Raheem Shittu, during the Public Presentation of the 2016 Budget Proposal tagged: 'Budget of Recovery and Growth', at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday  
  • Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi (M), presenting the ministry’s ‘Roadmap for the Growth and Development of the Nigerian Mining Industry’ during the end of year News Conference and Launch of Mining Implementation Strategy Team (MIST), in Abuja on Monday. With him is the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Abubakar Bwari (2nd, R); Chairman, Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Sen. James Manager (2nd, L); Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Mohammed Abbas; and Chairman, of MIST, Prof. Olugbenga Okunlola. 
  • Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi (L) at the commissioning of Surveillance Vehicles for Mines Officers Nationwide in Abuja on Monday 
  • Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udom Udo Udoma, making a Public Presentation of the 2017 Budget Proposal tagged: ‘Budget of Recovery and Growth’, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed; and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udom Udo Udoma, during the Public Presentation of the 2017 Budget Proposal tagged: ‘Budget of Recovery and Growth’, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday  
  • Members of the Distinguished Child's Lifestyle Initiative (DCLI) agitating for the protection of Child's Rights during the first convention of DCLI, in Lagos on Monday 
  • From left: Wife of the Governor of Bauchi state, Hajia Hadiza Muhammed receiving a UNICEF document from the Chief Field Officer of UNICEF in Bauchi state, Dr Abdulai Kaikai, during a meeting at the UNICEF office in Bauchi on Monday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Bauchi state, Hajia Hadiza Muhammed (M); Chief Field Officer of UNICEF in Bauchi state, Dr Abdulai Kaikai (3rd, R) and others, after a meeting and presentation of UNICEF document to the Governor’S wife at the UNICEF office in Bauchi on Monday 
  • Tenants of Oyo State Government owned Agbowo Shopping Complex protesting over alleged continued closure of their shops by the State Government due to matters relating to renovation, in Ibadan on Monday  
  • Mr Yusuf Bashar, displaying some of the intercepted ammunitions concealed in two imported cars, in Lagos on Monday  
  • GOC, 3 Div. Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Peter Dauke (L) assisted by the Managing Director of Integrated Engineering Associates, Mr Hassan Kuliya, to decorate the newly promoted Brig.-Gen. Abdulrahman Kuliya with his new rank, during the decoration of newly promoted senior Military Officers in Jos on Monday 
  • From left: Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Sunday Ola-Makinde; Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; wife of the Governor, Florence; President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Supo Ayokunle; General Evangelist, Christ Apostolic Church, Dr Kayode Abiara; and Anglican Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, Archbishop Joseph Akinfenwa, at the 2016 Oyo State Christmas Carol and Thanksgiving Service, in Ibadan. 
  • Members of the Distinguished Child's Lifestyle Initiative (DCLI) cutting their first anniversary cake during the first convention of DCLI, in Lagos on Monday 
  • Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi (5th, L); Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Abubakar Bwari (3rd, L); President of Miners Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Sani (L); Wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zanib Bagudu; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Mohammed Abbas and others, during the commissioning of Surveillance Vehicles for Mines Officers Nationwide, in Abuja on Monday 
  • Participants at the National Primary Health Care Development Agency’s 2ND Annual Primary Health Care Service Lecture in Abuja on Monday 
  • Representative of the Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr. Yakubu Gambo (L) with Director of Basic and Secondary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Anne Okonkwo, at the Joint National Project Steering Committee Meeting in Abuja on Monday 
  • A cross-section of State Commissioners for Education at the Joint National Project Steering Committee Meeting in Abuja on Monday  
  • Chairman, Grassroots Sports Festival, Mr Awgelo Peter-Elosia (R) presenting the Overall Winner’s trophy of the “Save the Lives” Charity Golf Tournament, Mr Oniyangi Suleiman (L), at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja. 
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Power and Head of the Advisory Power Team, Damilola Ogunbiyi; Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding, Chinedu Ugbo; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Children at an exhibition after meeting with the North East Children/Winners of the 2016 Protecting Education Advocacy Challege at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 
  • Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority;(NCAA) Mr Multar Usman, Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika and Chief of Staff to Minister of State for Aviation, Dr Ibrahim Idris at a News Conference on Aviation fuel crisis in Abuja on Monday 
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with North East Children winners of the 2016 Protecting Education Advocacy Challenge after meeting with the Vice President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Dalung Dear Buhari, sack Sports Minister now!bullet
2 Buhari FG assigns portfolios to cleared ambassadorial nomineesbullet
3 Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport FG to shutdown airport for 6...bullet

Local

Gov. Nyesom Wike
Wike DSS accuses Governor of planning to cause violence in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari speaks at the Commonwealth Tackling Corruption Together Conference in the United Kingdom on May 11, 2016.
Buhari FG disclaims purported deployment of career Ambassadors
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport
Abuja Airport Closure FG assures Kaduna Airport users of adequate protection
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode
Ambode Lagos to construct 5 Elderly Care Centres - Governor says