Boko Haram UBA to deploy ATM in Barracks for troops fighting terrorists

The UBA North-East Regional Director, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after he visited Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

  • Published:
Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai play

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai flanked by troops.

(Punch)

IDP Camp Bombing 2 more dead, 5 discharged, 73 still in hospital
Boko Haram 100 Terrorists attack Rann IDP camp
IDP Camp Bombing As many as 170 people might have died – MSF
Flop Of The Week Killing the defenseless civilians
Boko Haram Ƴan taʼadda Boko Haram ɗari sun kai harin bam a sansanin masu gudun hijra wanda yake garin Rann
Boko Haram Troops kill 15 terrorists, recover arms in Borno
IDP Camp Bombing Nigeria botched air strike 'may have killed up to 236 people'
Boko Haram Kwara community refutes reports of terrorists' hideout in their domain

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) says it will to deploy Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to the Maimalari Barracks in Maiduguri to provide service to troops fighting insurgency.

Malam Salihu Ngulde, the UBA North-East Regional Director, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after he visited the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Ngulde explained that the decision was sequel to a meeting between the bank management and the military authorities.

“Very soon we are going to deploy ATMs in Maimalari Barracks for soldiers use; this is based on an agreement between some banks and the military after a meeting last month.

“Actually five banks were asked to make presentation based on which the UBA was asked to deploy ATM to Maimalari,” he said.

Ngulde said that UBA originally had ATMs in the barracks before they were removed.

“We use to have ATMs in some barracks before but the Central Bank of Nigeria ordered that they be removed.

“Now that the policy has been changed, we will move back immediately,” he said.

However, Ngulde said that the remaining barracks in Maiduguri will be covered by other banks in the deployment ATM to provide services to soldiers.

He said aside from the barracks, banks had embarked on the erection of ATM galleries in Maiduguri to tackle the problem of shortage of the machine.

NAN also recalls that Ngulde had earlier met with Buratai where he commended the military for its gallantry in restoring peace in the North-East.

He said that UBA was making efforts to reopen all its branches affected by insurgency in the region.

Responding, Buratai assured Ngulde that the military will continue to work towards consolidating the peace in the area.

“I feel honoured to receive you here in Maiduguri. I want to say that apart from the few incidences that we have recorded lately, lot of progress has been made to ensure peace in the North-East,” he said.

ALSO READ:

According to Buratai, “ The task given to us is to restore normalcy and provide good atmosphere for economic activities, we are doing that.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to provide the needed security in patnership with sister agencies to ensure a good business atmosphere in the North east region.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the absence of ATMs in barracks had created financial hardship for soldiers who struggled with civilians in getting cash from the general public ATMs.

Image
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo speaking to Newsmen after attending the Closing of Market at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos on Friday  
  • An Islamic scholar, Dr Mahmoud Gumi leading the Funeral Prayer for the repose of the late Sheikh Sanusi Gumbi, in Kaduna On Friday  
  • From left: The Chief Judge of Rivers, Justice Adama Iyayi-Laminkara; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Wife of the Governor, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike; Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, and Archbishop of the Anglican Niger Delta Province, Most Rev. Ignatius Kattey, after a Church Service to mark the beginning of the Rivers 2016/2017 Legal Year at Saint Paul's Anglican Cathedral in Port Harcourt on Friday 
  • Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun (M) with Brazilian tourists during their visit to the Governor's Office in Ibadan on Friday 
  • A member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ms Omosede Igbinedion and the Deputy Governor-Elect in Edo, Mr Philip Shaibu, speaking to newsmen on their arrival at the Benin Airport in Edo Friday 
  • From left: Commissioner for Health in Anambra, Dr Josephat Akabuike; Gov. Willie Obiano; and leader of the All Progressives Alliance (APGA), Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, during the Grand Reception and Mega Rally for Gov. Obiano in Nanka, Anambra, on Friday 
  • From left: Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Josephat Akabuike, Gov. Willie Obiano (acknowledging cheers) from Leaders of Apga in Orumba North LGA with Him is Leader of APGA in Orumba, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, During the Grand Reception and Mega Rally for Obiano in Nanka ANAMBRA at the weekend 
  • From left: Leader of APGA in Orumba, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Raymond Obieri, Chief Willie Obiano, Speaker of Anambra House of Assembly, Hon. Rita Maduagwu, Traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu, Prof.Chukwuemeka Ike, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Josephat Akabuike and another aide of the governor, Mr Emeka Aforka, During the endorsement of Obiano for Second Term in Nanka, Orumba North LGA at the weekend 
  • From Left: Lagos-State Gov. Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and Senator Adeola Solomon at the Unveiling of the Black Towers at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos at the weekend 
  • From Left: Lagos State Gov. Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Sen. Adeola Solomon during the Unveiling of the Black Towers at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos at the weekend 
  • From Left: Chairman, National Intelligence Agency, Pilgrims Committee, Mr Emmanuel Adugwo, The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims, (NCPC) Rev. Uja Uja and Chairman, NCPC Security Committee, Maj-Gen. Emmanuel Nienge, During The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Maiden Security Training and Orientation in Abuja on Saturday 
  • A Cross-Section of participants During The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Maiden Security Training and Orientation in Abuja on Saturday 
  • From Left: General Commanding Officer, (GOC) Nigeria Army, Division 1, Kaduna, Maj-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala and Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mansur Dan'ali During the Comprehensive Medical Out Reach in Zamfara on Saturday 
  • From Left: Director, Publicity and Media, Local Organising Committee, (LCO) Mr Immanuel David, National President, Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria, Mr Daniel Kadzai, and The Executive Director, Nigeria Inter-faith Association/ Founder Vision Africa, Rev. Sunday Onuoha at The 2016 National Christian Youth Summit in Abuja on Saturday.  
  • A Cross-Section of Participants During The 2016 National Christian Youth Summit in Abuja on Saturday 
  • Catholic Archbishop of Metropolitan see of Lagos Rev. Alfred Martins, (M) Being Received During The Dedication ceremony of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, in Lagos on Saturday 
  • All Progressives Congress (APC), Women Leaders, of Edo chapter, congratulating Mr Godwin Obaseki During His Inauguration at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Saturday 
  • Former Minister of Labour, Prince Ajibola Afonja, Inaugurating the newly Renovated I-Block donated by Old Students of Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo at the school Premises on Saturday 
  • From left: Wife of the Kwara Governor, Mrs Omolewa Ahmed and the President of the Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Mrs Bosede Adimabua, during the association's 24th annual congress at Ekan-meje in Oke-Ero LG Area of Kwara on Sunday 
  • Angolan Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Estaquio Quibato (L); His wife, Mrs Eolinba Quibato (M); Malian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Mahamane Amadou-Maiga(3rd, R); Representative of the minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Iliya Ali-Duniya (2nd, R); Counselor, Angola Embassy, Mr Francisco mendy(R), and other participants, at the Day of National Independence of Republic of Angola in Abuja 
  • Angolan Cultural Troops performing at the National Independence Day of Republic of Angola in Abuja. 
  • Medical and Laboratory Officer, Centre For Wellness, Preventative Medicine and Life Style Change, Mr Nwonu Samuel, taking blood sample of a Nollywood Actor, Mr Charles Awurum, at the International Health Summit, titled 'Maximizing Optimal Wellness' In Abuja 
  • Cross section of well wishers, during Mr Godwin Obaseki’s inauguration as the new Governor of Edo, at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin at the weekend 
  • Governor of Rotary International District 9125 Nigeria, Clement Adegoke (L) with the President of Rotary Club of Jos metro, Funsho Omoseyin during the chartered Presentation and inauguration of the President in Jos on Sunday 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President's vacation is poor timing and irresponsiblebullet
2 Goodluck Jonathan 3 important things ex-president said in letter to...bullet
3 Diezani Alison-Madueke Ex-minister slams EFCC, Buhari, says she...bullet

Local

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari
Aminu Masari Governor tasks teachers, parents on morality
Boko Haram
Boko Haram Kwara community refutes reports of terrorists' hideout in their domain
Minister for Power, Works, & Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola
Fashola Power generation drops to 2662 megawatts on Sunday
Third Mainland Bridge
In Lagos FERMA begins rehabilitation of Third Mainland Bridge