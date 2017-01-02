Tunde Braimoh Lagos lawmaker urges citizens to shun greed, corruption

A Lagos lawmaker, Tunde Braimohhas urged Lagosians and residents to shun corruption and greed.

Speaking to NAN on Monday, Braimoh also urged residents of the state to renew hope in the country and look forward to better things in the New Year.

“Let us shun greed, avarice, ostentation and corruption, which have been our bane as we evolved as a people in the comity of nations," he said.

Braimoh, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“I congratulate the good and great people of Lagos State as we witness this New Year 2017. As a people, we need to renew our faith in our country and polity.

“There’s no other place to call our own. Let us consciously bring a rebirth to bear in our orientation, norms and value systems.

“We need more patience, perseverance and endurance to arrive the promise land. With courage, determination faith and candour, we shall build a country of our dreams,” he said.

The lawmaker urged residents to continue to support the Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration to achieve greater feats in the New Year.

According to him, the governor needs greater support and cooperation from the populace to further deliver his electoral promises.

“No government can do it alone; for us in Lagos State to enjoy more dividends of democracy, the support of residents is highly imperative.

“I implore Lagosians especially to cooperate and collaborate with Gov. Ambode as he strives relentlessly, consistently, manifestly and persistently to make life more abundant for us.

“ The governor deserves our prayers, support and encouragement,” he said.

Another lawmaker, Mr Segun Olulade, representing APC-Epe II at the Assembly, also expressed optimism that 2017 would bring an end to recession and turnaround in the economy.

Olulade, Chairman, House Committee on Health Services, told NAN that 2017 would usher in a period of economic buoyancy and new lease of life for the country.

“The current economic downturn in the country no doubt is biting hard, but I believe that with what the administration has so far put in place, the country will surely witness a turnaround early in the New Year.

“I am hopeful that the country will move out of the current recession into economic prosperity for the good of all.

“We all as citizens only need to support the current administration in its drive to rid the country of corruption.

“ I want to urge all to approach the New Year with hope and excitement for national prosperity and new lease of life for all,” Olulade said.