Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers said on Tuesday in Port Harcourt that true federalism and the restructuring of the political system will correct perceived anomalies in the country.

Wike said this when the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural organisation of Igbo people, paid him a courtesy call at Government House.

He said that he would continue to advocate for true federalism because it would usher in equity and fairness.

Furthermore, he said he would also continue to encourage harmonious co-existence and unity of the nation.

The governor commended the leadership of the association for its call for national security and unity.

Wike gave an assurance that his administration would provide the enabling environment to attract investments in the state.

He said that the Greater Port Harcourt Development project was open to people interested in investing in Rivers.

In his remarks, the President-General of association, Chief John Nwodo, lauded the governor for the “massive” infrastructural development recorded by his administration.

ALSO READ: Rivers women say they will die for Governor Wike

Nwodo urged the governor to establish industries and provide land for members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the diaspora wishing to invest in Rivers.

He noted many Igbo people in the Diaspora wished to build schools and universities in Rivers but were constrained by the lack of land.