Tinubu Nigeria will fulfil its destiny - APC leader

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National leaderof the the All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated Nigerians for entering the New year, saying that the year will bring good things for the nation.

Tinubu who said this in a statement issued by his Media Office, claimed that the efforts of the Buhari-led government will begin yield fruit in 2017.

”The last year witnessed a lot of sacrifices on the part of Nigerians. The government of APC is mindful. It is the necessary pain before the gain. As we move into a new year the pains will ease off in certain areas as the policies and initiatives of the Buhari-led government begin to yield, needed relief and dividends."

Tinubu also encouraged Nigerians to be patient for the path to success is not smooth.

“Now that we have a leadership that is committed, focused and people oriented, we must align to make Nigeria work. We are a people blessed by God and destined to be great. The path to greatness is often not smooth. But I am confident that Nigeria will arrive and fulfill her manifest destiny. Let us all in 2017 pray and hope for a new county where feeding and shelter will not be a challenge and more of our people will find work to do.

“Happy new year and God bless our nation.”

