Home > Local >

Throwback Thursday :  How Ibori was arrested in Dubai after failed attempt in Delta

Throwback Thursday How Ibori was arrested in Dubai after failed attempt in Delta

Ibori was arrested in Dubai on May 13, 2010, on an international warrant after being declared wanted by the UK Metropolitan Police.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
James Ibori play

James Ibori

(Daily Mail)

Ibori 6 luxury assets that were seized from ex-governor [PHOTOS]
Ibori Why ex-governor can’t return to Nigeria yet
Ibori ‘Those who accused ex-governor of corruption are corrupt,’ Ayiri says
Ibori New NBA President denies being ex-governor's lawyer
Ibori Ex-governor has been released from prison
Panama Papers Ex-Governor, James Ibori named among officials with hidden offshore assets
Ibori Ex-governor to complete prison term in Nigeria
Ibori Ex-Governor’s kinsmen ask British govt to release their son
Ibori ‘Ex-governor was released unconditionally,’ Aide says
Ibori Jubilation in Delta state as ex-Gov regains freedom

Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori has been freed after spending four and a half years in a United Kingdom prison.

Ibori was, on Tuesday, April 17, 2012, sentenced to 13 years in prison by the Southwark Crown Court after pleading guilty to ten counts of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

He was arrested in Dubai on May 13, 2010, on an international warrant after being declared wanted by the UK Metropolitan Police.

Police officers in Nigeria had earlier tried to arrest Ibori at his country home in Oghara, Delta State, but they were forced to retreat after being attacked by his supporters.

Ibori's supporters also blocked roads leading into the town to protest against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which had filed 170 charges of corruption against the former governor.

A top security source said at the time that it was difficult to arrest Ibori in Nigeria because he enjoyed the support of the country’s security agencies.

“The scandal is that Chief Ibori enjoys support from various top brass of Nigeria’s security agencies,” the source, a senior official of the State Security Service (SSS) told Sahara Reporters.

“That’s why he always received information about the plans to arrest him. And that information gave him the edge to mobilize heavily armed thugs who fought to protect him,” he added.

The former governor eventually found his way to Dubai where he was arrested by Interpol agents in collaboration with the Dubai police.

Ibori was said to have confirmed his arrest via text message to an associate, Lulu Enobaifo while his close friend, Niyi Adebayo, who was then the governor of Ekiti state, was overheard telling friends that Ibori had been arrested in Dubai.

ALSO READ: Okowa allegedly using state funds to boost Ibori’s business

The former governor was subsequently extradited to the UK in April 2011, and tried on 23 counts of money laundering, forgery, and fraud.

Image
  • Outgoing Controller of Prisons, Enugu State Command, Mr Aloy Uchenwa (R) handing over to his Successor, Rev Ifeanyi Amaliri in Enugu 
  • From left: Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State; Emir of Akko, Gombe State, Alhaji Umar Atiku and Gov Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State during the turbaning ceremony of Gov Abubakar as Sarkin Yakin Akko at Akko–Kumo LGA, Gombe State  
  • Emir of Akko, Kumo LGA, Gombe State, Alhaji Umar Atiku with Gov. Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State during the turbaning ceremony of Gov Abubakar as Sarkin Yakin Akko at Akko–Kumo LGA, Gombe State 
  • From Left: FRSC Chief Route Commander, Ijebu-Ode Unit Command; Mrs Bola-Idowu Babasanya; FRSC Unit Commander, Ijebu-Ode, Austin Ekele; Member National Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Mr Femi Adetona; Chairman, Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Mr Gbolade Oduwole; Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO), Ijebu-Ode; Mr Akin Olaposi, Oru of Imoru Kingdom, Oba Nurudeen Adeposi; Head of Operations, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ijebu-Ode Command Mr Lanre Balogun; Police Area Commander, Ijebu-Ode, Funso Olarinoye; and FRSC Head of Operations, Ogun, Mr Davies Ogiamien during the 2016 FRSC 'Ember Months Road safety campaign in Ijebu-Ode 
  • National President, National Defence Academy Course 27 Alumni Association , Rear Adm. Samuel Alade (R), presenting some food items on behalf of the Association to Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees, Abuja Children Home, Karo, Dr Jerry Umole, as part of the activities to mark the association’s end of the year in Abuja  
  • National President, National Defence Academy Course 27 Alumni Association , Rear Adm. Samuel Alade (M); Some members of the association; workers of the Abuja Children Home, Karo and the children, during the donation of food items to the by National Defence Academy Course 27 Alumni Association as part of the activities to mark association’s end of the year in Abuja  
  • From right: Patron, Peoples Club, Galveston Texas USA, Prof. Innocent Aluka; National President, Peoples Club Nigeria International, Dr Joseph Ilonze, Traditional Ruler Of Iweka Obosi Community, Anambra State, His Majesty Igwe Chidubem Iweka; Patron, Princeton New Jersey USA, Chief Agwukwo Ofodu and Chief Charles Adimora, during a visit Igwe Iweka’s Palace for the 2016 AGM of the Club in Onitsha 
  • From left: Members, House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Mr Timothy Golu, Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr Sani Sidi and Member of the Committee, Darlington Nwokocha during NEMA Retreat for Members of House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness in Jos 
  • Participants at the Ansaru-ud-deen Society of Nigeria's Annual Conference in Omu-Aran, Irepodun, LGA, Kwara State  
  • From left: Chief Imam, Ansar-ud-deen Society, Offa branch, Alhaji Kamorudeen Apete; Missioner Ansar-ud-deen Society, Omu-Aran branch, Alhaji Issa Salahudeen and Chairman Ansar-ud-deen Youth, Omu-Aran branch, Alhaji Azeez Yakub at the Ansaru-ud-deen Society of Nigeria's Annual Conference in Omu-Aran, Irepodun, LGA, Kwara State 
  • From left:Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (R) receiving a Christmas Card from the Senior Regional Overseer Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) Ministries, North Central Region 1, Pastor Felix Adedeji Peters and the Assembly Pastor, MFM Utako, Pastor David Bolaji during a Sunday Service at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church, Utako, Abuja  
  • Gov Abdul'aziz Yari of Zamfara State; Deputy Governor of Zamfara, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala; Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji and Commanding Officer of 1 Brigade Command, Sokoto, Brig.-Gen. Ginikanwa Nwosu with suspected bandits who surrendered in Gidan-Jaja Village in Zurmi LGA, 
  • Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (R) welcoming Children to a Christmass Party for Children in Ibadan 
  • Sacred Heart Catholic Church Choir with their priests during a Christmas Carol at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Gwagwalada, Abuja  
  • Parish Priest, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Gwagwalada, Rev Fr. Rowland Nwakpuda (M) with the Assistant Parish Priests during a Christmas Carol at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Gwagwalada, Abuja 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Dalung Dear Buhari, sack Sports Minister now!bullet
2 Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport FG to shutdown airport for 6 weeks...bullet
3 Buhari FG assigns portfolios to cleared ambassadorial nomineesbullet

Local

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.
Yahaya Bello Read full text of governor’s speech at presentation of “Budget of New Direction”
Senator Ben Bruce
Ben Bruce ‘Buhari can’t fight corruption with N18,000 minimum wage,’ Senator says
Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku
In Taraba State workers shut down state secretariat over unpaid salaries
Nnamdi Kanu
Buhari IPOB says President has incurable hatred for Igbos