Throwback Thursday How Buhari was almost killed in Kaduna bomb blast

On July 23rd 2014, at about 3pm, a bomb went off in the Kawo area of Kaduna State leaving 82 people dead and many more injured.

The target of the attack was believed to be former head of state and now president, General Muhammadu Buhari.

The explosion was set off by a suicide bomber who intercepted Buhari’s convoy and then detonated a bomb destroying three cars instantly.

The attack was branded an assassination attempt by Buhari and his political associates, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Lai Mohammed; both members of then opposition party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I was personally involved in a clearly targeted bomb attack today at about 2:30pm on my way to Daura,” Buhari said via a statement confirming the attack.

“The unfortunate event, clearly an assassination attempt, came from a fast-moving vehicle that made many attempts to overtake my security car but was blocked by an escort vehicle.

“We reached the market area of Kawo where he took advantage of our slowing down and attempted to ram my car and instantly detonated the bomb which destroyed all the three cars in our convoy.

“Unfortunately, when I came out of my vehicle, I saw many dead bodies littered around. They were innocent people going about their daily business who became victims of mass murder.

“Thank God for His mercy, I came out unhurt, but with three of my security staff sustaining minor injuries. They have since been treated in hospital and discharged,” he added.

El-Rufai insinuated that the attack was planned by the Goodluck Jonathan administration due to Buhari’s criticism of the government.

“Buhari cautions Jonathan against impunity. Two days later, Boko Haram responds to this by bombing Buhari’s convoy. Are these the Snipers at work? And who are they working for? It does not take a genius to know,” El-Rufai said via Facebook.

The blast which was supposedly targeted at Buhari was the second to go off in the metropolis; the first was reportedly targeted at an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi who also escaped the attack.

The Nigerian military, on Friday, July 25, 2014, arrested a man who they accused of disguising as a woman to carry out the attack.

A statement released by the Defence Headquarters after the arrest said that the unidentified suspect was being interrogated by security agencies in a bid to ascertain his links to the attack.

Nothing more was heard about the suspect and no other arrest was made.