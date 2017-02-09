Throwback Thursday How Buhari called for impeachment of sick, absent Yar’Adua in 2010

Buhari urged the Executive Council of the Federation (EXCOF) to declare Yar'Adua incapacitated and have him impeached.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari and Late President, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua play

President Muhammadu Buhari and Late President, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua

(Vanguard)

Buhari President's extended vacation draws Yar'adua comparison
Buhari The conspiracy of silence around President's absence is irresponsible
Buhari ‘President wanted a VP who could handle Nigeria if he dies,’ Tunde Bakare says
Buhari Nigeria's President extends UK stay for health reasons
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Nigeria, Quo Vadis?
Buhari Nigerians push for clarity on absentee president's health
Buhari That moment when President was 'killed' by the internet
Lai Mohammed, Yar'Adua Minister demanded daily update on ex-president's health in 2009

On Tuesday, March 9, 2010, former Head of State, Muhammadu Buhari called for the impeachment of then President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua who was ill and had not been seen in public since Monday, November 23, 2009.

Buhari urged the Executive Council of the Federation (EXCOF) to declare Yar'Adua incapacitated and have him impeached due to his inability to carry out his official duties.

The former Head of State said further that Yar’Adua’s removal was the only viable option out of the political logjam caused by his long absence.

Buhari made the comments when members of the National Unity Forum paid him a visit in Kaduna.

He also criticized the National Assembly for using “extra-constitutional measures” to empower Goodluck Jonathan as Acting President when the constitution already had a solution to the problem.

The Senate had, on February 9, 2010, controversially used the “doctrine of necessity” to transfer presidential powers to Jonathan, and declared him Acting President until Yar'Adua returned to full health.

“Political expediency won't remedy this kind of problem because if the Executive Council of the Federation had acted in accordance with the constitution, by invoking the necessary sections to declare the President incapacitated, we would not have found ourselves in this present situation," Buhari said.

“As you can see, adopting extra-constitutional measures have not addressed the problem. If it had, we would not have been subjected to the raging debates and controversy going on.

“So, we must go back to the constitution. The Executive Council of the Federation must do the right thing because once we start moving away from the constitution, then we are inviting anarchy,” Buhari added.

In response to Buhari however, the Senate said that it would not impeach Yar’Adua despite pressure to do so.

Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and Media, Anthony Manzo, said, after plenary on Wednesday, March 10, 2010, that the Senate “has already spoken,” citing the resolution “which is working, the one that enabled the Vice President to become Acting President.”

ALSO READ: Buhari does not need Senate approval to extend his vacation – Presidency

Manzo also said that the Senate believes that “the situation is stable,” and “as for impeachment, it is a process, but that is not something that we are contemplating at this time.”

Yar’Adua eventually died on May 5, 2010, making his Vice President, Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria’s new president.

Image
  • Members of Women Africa, a Non–Governmental Organisation, in a rally to commemorate 2017 World Cancer Day in Abuja on Saturday (4/2/17) 
  • Members of Women Africa, a Non–Governmental Organisation, in a rally to commemorate 2017 World Cancer Day in Abuja on Saturday (4/2/17) 
  • Members of Women Africa, a Non–Governmental Organisation, in a rally to commemorate 2017 World Cancer Day in Abuja on Saturday (4/2/17) 
  • A member of Women Africa Foundation medical team, Abubakar Halirat, attending to the President, Women Africa, Ijieoma Emeribe (L), during a free medical check-up in commemoration of 2017 World Cancer Day in Abuja on Saturday (4/2/17) 
  • Women Africa Foundation medical team attending to participants during a free medical check-up in commemoration of 2017 World Cancer Day in Abuja on Saturday (4/2/17) 
  • Members of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Kwara Chapter, in a walk to commemorate 2017 world Cancer Day in llorin on Saturday (4/2/17) 
  • From Left: Head of Marketing, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Abiola Lawal; Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga and the Coordinator of NEPAD Nigeria, Princes Gloria Akobundu, during the visit of the NEPAD Coordinator to NAN Headquarters in Abuja on Friday (3/2/17) 
  • From left: The Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Ifeola Mohammed; reprehensive of Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Henry Babalola; reprehensive of MedShare International, a United States of America based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Ephraim Inameti; Director of Naval Medical Services, Rear Admiral Edward Enechukwu; and Commander of Nigeria Navy Reference Hospital, Calabar, Rear Admiral Abubakar Yusuf, at the handing over of some medical equipment worth $1.2m donated by MedShare International to the Nigerian Navy, in Lagos on Friday (3/2/17 
  • National President, Nigeria Union Teachers (NUT), Mr Michael Alogba (R), National Treasurer, Alhaji Nasiru Idris, briefing Newsmen after a closed door meeting with Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi Sate in Birin on Friday (3/2/17) 
  • From left: Federal Controller of Works in Abia, Mr Nasir Bello; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola; and Abia Commissioner of Works, Chief Eziuche Ubani, during the minister's inspection of the reconstruction of the Abia section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on Thursday (2/217) 
  • From left: Deputy General Manager, Arab Contractors, Mr Salah Radwa; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola; and Federal Controller of Works in Abia, Mr Nasir Bello, during the minister's inspection of the reconstruction of the Abia section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on Thursday (2/217) 
  • Ganawuri Cultural Group from Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau entertaining National Youth Service Corps (NYSC ) members at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Mangu on Friday (3/2/17) 
  • Ganawuri Cultural Group from Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau performing a dance at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC ) Orientation Camp in Mangu on Friday (3/2/17) 
  • Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Mr Abdulkadir Azarema; Deputy Governor of Yobe, Mr Abubakar Aliyu; and Senate Leader, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, at the presentation of food items by Nigerian Custom Service to Yobe Government for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Damaturu on Friday (3/2/17/) 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (M) holds meeting with Food Security Task Force at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday (3/2/17) 
  • Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga (L), presenting the Agency’s Magazine to the Coordinator of NEPAD Nigeria, Princes Gloria Akobundu, during her courtesy visit in Abuja on Friday (3/2/17) 
  • From Left: Chief of Staff to Oyo State Governor, Dr Gbade Ojo; Oyo State Head of Service, Soji Eniade; Wife of Oyo State Governor/Chairperson, Oyo State Agency For The Control of Aids, Mrs Florence Ajimobi; Oyo State Commissioner of Health, Mr Kazeem Adeduntan; Oyo State Commissioner for Justice, Mr Seun Abimbola and Wife of Deputy Governor, Oyo State, Mrs Janet Adeyemo at the Public Launch of Oyo State HIV AIDS Anti Stigma Law in Ibadan on Friday (3/2/2017)  
  • From Left: Head of Service, Oyo State, Soji Eniade, Wife of Oyo State Governor/Chairperson, Oyo State Agency For The Control of Aids, Mrs Florence Ajimobi; Oyo State Commissioner of Health, Mr Kazeem Adeduntan; Oyo State Commissioner for Justice, Mr Seun Abimbola and Wife of Deputy Governor, Oyo State, Mrs Janet Adeyemo at the Public Launch of Oyo State HIV AIDS Anti Stigma Law in Ibadan on Friday (3/2/2017) 
  • From left: Commander, 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha Military Cantonment, Col. Isah Abdulahi, Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra and GOC 82 Div, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar during the inauguration of some projects at the Onitsha military cantonment on Friday (3/2/2017)  
  • Commander, 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha Military Cantonment, Col. Issah Abdulahi; GOC 82 Div, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar; Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra and the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Mrs Rita Maduagu during the inauguration of Palm Garden at the Onitsha Military Cantonment on Friday (3/2/2017)  
  • Accident Scene 
  • Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC) Northern Musician Forum, Alhaji Haruna Aliyu Ningi, with the Vice Chairman, APC Northern Musician Forum, Alhaji Ibrahim Yala and Secretary, APC Northern Musician Forum, Alhaji Kamilu Almajirin Mawaka, at a News Conference for the 11th Nigeria Navy Sports in Lagos on Friday (3/2/17) 
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama (L) addressing a News Conference on the just concluded AU Summit in Addis Ababa on Friday in Abuja (3/2/17). With him are officials of Ministry Foreign Affairs 
  • From Left: Chairman, Navy Rowing and Sailing Association; Commodore Mustapha Hassan; Chairman, Main Organizing Committee, 11th Nigeria Navy Sports; Commodore James Iliya; Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters and Coordinator of the Game; Rear Admiral Henry Babalola and Director of Sports, Nigeria Navy Facilitator; Commodore Suraj Bello, at a News Conference for the 11th Nigeria Navy Sports in Lagos on Friday (3/2/17) 
  • U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Stuart Symington (L), addressing a News Conference on the new U.S Visa Application Policy in Abuja on Friday (3/2/17) 

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Buhari, Adesina 10 Things Aso Rock wants you to know about President's...bullet
2 Ambode Governor to ban yellow danfo busesbullet
3 Femi Adesina Buhari's spokesperson just cried for helpbullet

Local

Labour unions protest against government policies in Lagos on February 9, 2017
NLC Labour unions protest against government policies on Ikorodu Road [PHOTOS]
THE GUARDIAN
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, January 9, 2017]
Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi visits Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on August 5, 2015, at the State house in Abuja.
Sanusi Lamido Emir visits Osinbajo at Presidential Villa
Sea pirates on waterways
Sea Pirates 7 Russians, 1 Ukrainian kidnapped off Nigerian coast