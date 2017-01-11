The Nigerian Senate has rejected the ban of importation of cars through land borders.

In a recent plenary, the lawmakers not only rejected then ban but also clamoured for the reversal of the Federal Government’s policy.

Criticising the policy, the lawmakers claim it is an anti-poor policy capable of ending 500,000 jobs and workers.

The rejection of the policy was moved by Senators Barau Jibrin (Kano North), Kabiru Gaya (Kano South), Sabi Abdullahi (Niger North), Shehu Sani (Kadana Central) and Ali Wakili (Bauchi South) in a motion titled, ‘The Ban on the Importation of Vehicles Through the Land Borders into the Country.’

The lawmakers reportedly asked the Nigeria Customs Service to suspend implementation of the policy, which is supposed to have taken effect from Sunday, January 1, 2016.

Presiding over the plenary, the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the cries of Nigerians and reverse the policy.

In his words said: “From the contributions made, it is obvious that the policy is unpopular. We are representatives of the people and the people have spoken through us that they do not want this policy. I think those in government should listen to them.”

The Senate also directed its Committee on Customs and Excise to investigate the circumstances that led to the sudden decision of the Federal Government to place a ban on importation of vehicles through the land borders.