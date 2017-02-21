Tanko Al-Makura Nasarawa Governor signs N69.9bn appropriation bill into law

Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa on Monday signed into law the 2017 Appropriation Bill of N69.9 billion passed by the State House of Assembly.

While signing the bill before the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi in Lafia, Al-Makura thanked the legislators for the speed and diligence with which they worked on the budget.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Al-Makura assented to the bill shortly after the speaker presented it to him.

“You have been patriotic and supportive of this administration, which is a testimony of your commitment and interest in the development of Nasarawa State.

“I call on you for continued partnership in order to provide the much-needed dividend of democracy to our people,’’ he said.

The governor said the speedy passage of the bill would guide against stagnation in the aspiration and vision of his administration to discharge constitutional obligations to the citizens of the state.

“The state now has the leverage to implement the 2017 budget through vibrant functional activities which will commence immediately as approved by the Assembly.

“We will abide absolutely by what has been prescribed in the budget and I hope our dreams and aspirations as enshrined in this budget will take the state forward, ‘’ he said.

Al-Makura said his administration would continue to key into good policies and programmes that had direct bearing on the lives of the people.

Earlier, the speaker said the Assembly was thorough in its scrutiny so as to ensure the smooth implementation of the budget by government, in the overall interest of the citizens of the state.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said the Assembly would continue to support the state government in the discharge of its responsibilities.

The speaker said the legislature was determined to discharge its oversight functions to ensure the budget was implemented as provided by the Appropriation law.

NAN reports that Gov. Al-Makura presented the 2017 budget proposal of N67.1billion to the House of Assembly for consideration on Dec.15, 2016.

NAN also reports that the approved budget was an increase of N2.8 billion or 4.23 per cent more than the initial budget presented by the governor.