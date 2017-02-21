Tanko Al-Makura Nasarawa Governor signs N69.9bn appropriation bill into law

Al-Makura also thanked the state lawmakers for the speed and diligence with which they worked on the budget.

  • Published:
Tanko Al Makura play

Tanko Al Makura

(Premiumtimesng)

Tanko Al-Makura Governor reportedly bans 2 newsmen from reporting govt activities
Al-Makura Governor urges FG to declare state of emergency on water sector
Tanko Al-Makura Governor threatens to sack striking workers
In Nasarawa Govt. to compensate workers who died during labour protest
Al-makura Nasarawa Governor plans big for education
In Nasarawa Govt sets up 27-member committee to resolve salary dispute

Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa on Monday signed into law the 2017 Appropriation Bill of N69.9 billion passed by the State House of Assembly.

While signing the bill before the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi in Lafia, Al-Makura thanked the legislators for the speed and diligence with which they worked on the budget.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Al-Makura assented to the bill shortly after the speaker presented it to him.

“You have been patriotic and supportive of this administration, which is a testimony of your commitment and interest in the development of Nasarawa State.

“I call on you for continued partnership in order to provide the much-needed dividend of democracy to our people,’’ he said.

The governor said the speedy passage of the bill would guide against stagnation in the aspiration and vision of his administration to discharge constitutional obligations to the citizens of the state.

“The state now has the leverage to implement the 2017 budget through vibrant functional activities which will commence immediately as approved by the Assembly.

“We will abide absolutely by what has been prescribed in the budget and I hope our dreams and aspirations as enshrined in this budget will take the state forward, ‘’ he said.

Al-Makura said his administration would continue to key into good policies and programmes that had direct bearing on the lives of the people.

Earlier, the speaker said the Assembly was thorough in its scrutiny so as to ensure the smooth implementation of the budget by government, in the overall interest of the citizens of the state.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said the Assembly would continue to support the state government in the discharge of its responsibilities.

The speaker said the legislature was determined to discharge its oversight functions to ensure the budget was implemented as provided by the Appropriation law.

ALSO READ: Governor Al-Makura reportedly bans 2 newsmen from reporting govt activities

NAN reports that Gov. Al-Makura presented the 2017 budget proposal of N67.1billion to the House of Assembly for consideration on Dec.15, 2016.

NAN also reports that the approved budget was an increase of N2.8 billion or 4.23 per cent more than  the initial budget presented by the governor.

Image
  • Members of Paediatric Association of Nigeria engage in morning work-out to mark the 48th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the association in Kaduna    
  • Members of Paediatric Association of Nigeria in a road walk to mark the 48th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the association in Kaduna   
  • Students of the Federal Government Girls College fetching water from a borehole in the school at Bwari in Abuja   
  • From left: Acting Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs Yetunde Oni; Deputy Governor of Anambra, Dr Nkem Okeke; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; and Director, United States Pharmacopeia Convention (USP), Mr Jude Nwokike, during the presentation of iso/iec 17025:2005 accreditation certificate to NAFDAC’s Zonal Laboratory at Agulu in Anambra    
  • From left: Acting Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs Yetunde Oni; Deputy Governor of Anambra, Dr Nkem Okeke; and Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, react during the presentation of iso/iec 17025:2005 accreditation certificate to NAFDAC’s Zonal Laboratory at Agulu in Anambra   
  • The Deputy Governor of Anambra, Dr Nkem Okeke (5th, R); Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole (4th, R); Acting Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs Yetunde Oni (5th, L); Director, United States Pharmacopeia Convention (USP), Mr Jude Nwokike (2nd, R); and other dignitaries take a group during the presentation of iso/iec 17025:2005 accreditation certificate to NAFDAC’s Zonal Laboratory at Agulu in Anambra   
  • Would-be members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) queue to register on arrival at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Yola on Tuesday (24/1/17). It could be recalled that the National Youth Service is resuming in Adamawa state since its suspension in 2014 as a result of Boko Haram insurgency.    
  • Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee of the University College Hospital (UCH), Dr Victor Akinmoladun addressing would-be beneficiaries of a Free Screening and Treatment provided by the Rapid Result Initiative of the Federal Ministry of Health in Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State    
  • An octogenarian, Mrs Comfort Olatunji receiving a medical attention during the Free Screening and Treatment provided by the Rapid Result Initiative of the Federal Ministry of Health in Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State    
  • A would-be beneficiary of free eye test, Pastor David Abidoye being tested by a medics during the Free Screening and Treatment provided by the Rapid Result Initiative of the Federal Ministry of Health in Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State   
  • A stalactite dish being transported to site in Ibadan on Tuesday   
  • A cross-section of the 2016 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) batch ‘B’ stream 2 members on their arrival at the permanent orientation camp at Kubwa in Abuja    
  • A security personnel checking the new 2016 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) batch ‘B’ stream 2 members at the permanent orientation camp at Kubwa in Abuja   
  • New members of the 2016 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) batch ‘B’ stream 2, waiting for screening, clearance and accreditation at the permanent orientation camp at Kubwa   
  • New members of the 2016 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) batch ‘B’ stream 2 being accredited after their screening at the permanent orientation camp at Kubwa in Abuja   
  • From left: Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazau and Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during a Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja   
  • A cross-section of participants during a Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja   
  • From left: Minister of Budget and National Planning , Udoma Udo Uduma; Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry, Dr Okechukwu Enyinna; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Deputy Chief of Staff, Ade Ipaye; and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo- Ita, during a Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja   
  • CONFERENCE ON SECURITY COMMUNICATION AND PUBLIC INFORMATION MANAGEMENT IN ABUJA Pic From left: Representative of the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Peter Onwubuariri; Former Director General, Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Mr Frank Nweke; Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kwara State, Alhaji Mahmud Ajeigbe and Dean of Post Graduate Studies, National Open University of Nigeria, Mande Sumaila, at the West African Conference on Security Communication and Public Information Management in Abuja   
  • From left: Dean of Post Graduate Studies, National Open University of Nigeria, Mande Sumaila; Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Moshood Jimoh; Former Director General Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Mr Frank Nweke and General Manager, International Nanet Group, Mr Ini Akpabio, at the West African Conference on Security Communication and Public Information Management in Abuja   
  • Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga (4th, R); Director-General, Centre for Management Development, Dr Kabir Kabo-Usman; the Editor-in-Chief, NAN, Mr Yusuf Zango and other management staffs of the Agency during the Director-General’s visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja    
  • Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga (R) presenting a copy of NAN magazine to the Director-General, Centre for Management Development, Dr Kabir Kabo-Usman (L), during the Director-General’s visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja   
  • New Editor-in Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Yusuf Zango (R) welcoming the Director General, Centre for Management Development, Dr Kabir Kabo-Usman (2nd, R) during the Director-General’s visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday (24/1/17). With them is the Managing Editor (Economy) of NAN, Mr Idris Abdulrahman (2nd L) and other staffs.   
  • From left: Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Value, Reps. Jones Onyereri and Lawal Hassan-Anka; Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Odebunmi Olusegun; and Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga, during Reps’ oversight visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja   
  • Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Value, Rep. Odebumi Olusegun (M); Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga (5th, L); other committee members and NAN Management staff during the Senator’s oversight visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja   
  • From left: Member of the House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Value, Rep. Tajudeen Yusuf (R); Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Odebumi Olusegun (M) and another member, Rep. Jones Onyereri, during the committee’s oversight visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja   
  • President, ECOWAS Commission, Mr Marcel Alain de Souza (R) and President, ECOWAS Court of Justice, Jerome Traore during a News Conference on the political situation in The Gambia in Abuja   
  • From left: Vice President, ECOWAS Commission, Edward David Singhatey; President, ECOWAS Court of Justice, Jerome Traore and President, ECOWAS Commission, Mr Marcel Alain De Souza, observing a minute silence for victims of terrorism in Africa during a News Conference on the political situation in The Gambia in Abuja   
  • Participants at a News Conference by the ECOWAS Commission on the political situation in The Gambia in Abuja    
  • From Left: Principal Disbursement Officer, African Development Bank (AfDB), Usman Mohammed, Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; Outgoing Country Director, African Development Bank(AfDB),Dr Ousmane Dore And Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Project, Mrs Tolu Sadipe during the visit of Dr Ousmane Dore to the Government House in Ibadan    
  • Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State (L) with Outgoing Country Director, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Ousmane Dore during the visit of Dr Ousmane Dore to the Government House in Ibadan   
  • Scene of an accident on Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Onitsha   
  • Gov Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State (R) being congratulated by a delegation of Tiv Community in Nasarawa State shortly after they confer him Orvesen U Tiv of Nasarawa State at Government House in Lafia    
  • Building and Bill Board damaged by wind storm at Rivers State University of Science and Technology Junction as a result of the First Rain in Port Harcourt    
  • From left: President, Diageo Africa, Mr John Keffe; Chairman, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr Babatunde Savage; Managing Director, Mr Peter Ndegwa and Non Executive Director, Mr Bismark Rewane during an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Guinness Nigeria Plc, in Lagos   
  • Chairman, Aluu Council of Chiefs, Chief Ken Nwabunwo (L), presenting a souvenir to Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers, during their visit to the Government House in Port Harcourt   
  • Electric Pole damaged by wind storm as a result of the First Rain in Port Harcourt   
  • From left: Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Shehu Ahmed; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh; Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb Torben Gettermann and Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Sen Heineken Lokpobiri, during the Ambassador’s visit to the Ministry in Abuja    
  • Managing Director, Niji Lucas Ltd (NLL), Mr Kola Adeniji (M), demonstrating how a locally fabricated grinding machine from his company works, to the representative of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ochinyabo Winnie (R), during his visit to the Minster in Abuja o   
  • From left: Assistant Director, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Sani Lokoja; Representative of the Director General, NEMA, Dr Onimode Bandele and Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, during the visit of NEMA Director to the SSA in Abuja    
  • From left: President-Elect, Pediatric Association of Nigeria, Prof. Austin Omoigberale, President, Pediatric Association of Nigeria, Dr Ngozi Ibeziako and Secretary, Pediatric Association of Nigeria, Dr Agozie Ubesie, during a News Conference on the 48th AGM and Scientific Conference in Kaduna    
  • From left: Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah ; Gov Abdulfatai Ahmed of Kwara State and Gov Okezie Ikpazu of Abia State at the Launch of the MSME Clinics at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja    
  • From left: Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Gov Abdulfatai Ahmed of Kwara State and Gov Okezie Ikpazu of Abia State welcoming Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the Launch of the MSME Clinics at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja    
  • Participants at the Launch of the MSME Clinics at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Garba Shehu Nigeria emerges second largest producer of rice – Presidencybullet
2 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance...bullet
3 Buhari ‘The fact that he’s receiving visitors shows he’s well,’ Femi...bullet

Local

Scene of xenophobic attack
Xenophobia Foreign ministry summons South African envoy over attacks on Nigerians
Nigerian Christian Pilgrims at Golgotha
In Abia Pilgrims board introduces measures to check abscondment
Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.
Abubakar Bello Niger Governor to probe usage of N4.4bn bailout fund by LGs
President Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu
Garba Shehu FG to install 110 rice milling machines to boost its production - President's spokesman says